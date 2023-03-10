Nikkei drops most in 3 mths as BOJ decision drags bank shares

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei slumped the most in almost three months on Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as financials tumbled after the central bank's decision to maintain stimulus settings hurt their profit outlook.

Japanese stocks, particularly banking and tech, were already under pressure following a slump on Wall Street overnight.

The Nikkei .N225 closed 1.67% lower at 28,143.97 after touching a more-than-six-month high of 28,734.79 in the previous session.

Every sector was down, but financials far outpaced the rest with a 4.4% plunge. Of the index's 225 components, 206 fell against 15 that rose and four that were flat.

The Topix .TOPX slumped 1.91% to 2,031.58, retreating from Thursday's 17-month high of 2,071.60.

For the week, though, the Nikkei advanced 0.78% and the Topix was up 0.6%.

Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC dropped to 0.385%, the lowest since Jan. 24, retreating from the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 0.5% ceiling under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

"The drop caused losses to accelerate at banks, insurers and the like," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"U.S. equity futures keep extending declines, which is another weight on the Nikkei, but I think 28,000 should hold."

S&P 500 futures ESc1 were down 0.73%, following the cash index .SPX dropping 1.8% overnight mostly due to after SVB Financial Group's SIVB.O capital raise led to its stock collapsing 60%.

Lender Resona Holdings 8308.T was the Nikkei's biggest decliner, sliding 7.47%. Chiba Bank 8331.T lost 7.33% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T dropped 6.13%.

Seven & i Holdings 3382.T plunged 5.9% after announcing more supermarket closures and an exit from its apparel business. Nippon Yusen 9101.T fell 6.58%, disappointing with a plan to hike its dividend payout ratio.

Among tech names, startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T sank 6.26% and online companies Rakuten Group 4755.T and Recruit Holdings 6098.T fell 4.11% and 3.28%, respectively.

Printers were standout winners, though. Dai Nippon Printing 7912.T jumped 5.4% after announcing a share buyback and peer Toppan 7911.T surged 6.8%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Sonia Cheema and Janane Venkatraman)

