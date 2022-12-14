Nikkei closes at 2-week high on hopes for slower U.S. rate hikes

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei closed at a two-week high on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's gains as cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data raised expectation that the Federal Reserve could soften its interest rate hike stance.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.72% to 28,156.21, its highest close since Dec. 1. The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 0.6% to 1,977.42.

U.S. stocks rose overnight after an unexpectedly small consumer price increase buoyed optimism that the Fed could soon dial back its inflation-taming interest rate hikes. .N

"Investors were relieved after a slower pace of U.S. inflation," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"But they are still cautious ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) outcome, which could turn the market's course."

Technology heavyweights led the Nikkei higher, with chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rising 1.9% to provide the biggest boost to the index.

Wafer maker Shin-Esu Chemical 4063.T gained 3.01%, while air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T rose 1.18%.

Toray Industries 3402.T, a leading producer of carbon fibre materials for aircraft, jumped 6.95% as United Airlines UAL.O made a big Boeing order, including 100 Dreamliners.

Toray helped textiles makers .ITXTL.T rise 2.96% and become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Once bankrupt Skymark Airlines 9204.T opened 8.7% higher than its initial offering price after being relisted on the exchange. It ended at 1,277 yen, 0.4% higher than its opening price.

The airline sector .IAIRL.T was the biggest loser among the exchange's industry groups, with a drop of 0.9%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

