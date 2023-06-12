Nikkei charts new 33-year high on chip optimism, Toyota EV plan

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei gauge surged to a fresh three-decade peak, led higher by technology shares on expectations of a flood of investment in chip-related companies.

SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T jumped 5.54% on reports it may team up on an AI venture with ChatGPT operator OpenAI and that its semiconductor unit Arm is in investment talks with Intel Corp INTC.O. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest Corp 6857.T soared 3.73%.

Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T shares leapt 4.45% after the automaker announced plans to market next-generation battery electronic vehicles (EVs) from 2026.

The Nikkei .N225 climbed for a third-straight session, adding 1.58% to 32,946.49 at the midday break, set for the highest close since July 1990. The broader Topix .TOPX gained 1.11% to 2,263.61.

Global shares climbed on Monday ahead of closely watched U.S. inflation data on and policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and other central banks.

Toyota's EV strategy "was well received by the market, and also last night the U.S. market was strong, so we have a strong market today," said Daiwa Securities strategist Kenji Abe.

With expectations of a soft landing in the U.S. and Fed easing later in the year, "this high valuation is likely to continue for the time being," he added.

Among Nikkei constituents, 169 companies advanced, while 55 declined. Drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T was an outlier, falling back 3.84% after a surge on Monday on positive news about its Alzheimer's treatment.

The auto sector .TEWP.T rose 3.19% to become the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes. A basket of shipping companies .ISHIP.T was the biggest loser, falling 0.91%.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

