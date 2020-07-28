Nikkei Bullish Price Action is Targeting W H5 Camarilla

FXEmpire.com -

The Nikkei has formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern. The price is bullish and the pattern might provide a breakout to the upside.

22600-650 is the POC zone. We can see the bottom of the right shoulder as the price is trying to bounce. The first target is the trend line confluence around D H3 22800. A successful break of the trend line will aim for bullish continuation towards W H5/ D H5 camarilla pivot. 23000-23075. As long as the price is kept 22450, bulls should be safe.

The Analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core and Sit Systems

