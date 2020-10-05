Nikkei bounces back as Trump health report calms investors

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japanese shares bounced back on Monday, led by buying in value firms including railway companies, after doctors said U.S. President Donald Trump was recovering well, just a few days after his COVID-19 results sparked widespread alarm.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 1.23% to 23,312.14.

Doctors said the president could be sent back to the White House as soon as Monday, although they were monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.74% to 1,637.25, with value-oriented shares .TOPXV gaining 2.20%, outperforming 1.37% gain in growth shares of Topix Growth index .TOPXG.

In particular, railway companies rebounded sharply from Friday's plunge, in part helped by hopes for increased travel demand due to the government's campaign to encourage domestic tourism while the coronavirus keeps many international borders shut.

East Japan Railway 9020.T, West Japan Railway 9021.T and Central Japan Railway 9022.T advanced 3.7%, 5.8% and 6.2%, respectively.

Insurers also did well, with Dai-ichi Life Holdings 8750.T rising 4.7% and Sompo Holdings 8630.T adding 3.7%.

Nippon Steel 5401.T gained 6% to make steelmakers .ISTEL.T the best-performing sector.

On the other hand, Nitori 9843.T, one of the stay-at-home winners, rose just 0.9% after the furniture store chain operator's June-August earnings fell short of the market's high expectations.

"In the first half of Japanese financial year, stay-at-home winners have performed strongly. But as we enter the new half year, at least so far, they don't seem to have momentum, said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

Elsewhere, Honda Motor 7267.T gained 2.6% after the carmaker announced on Friday it would end its participation as an engine supplier in the FIA Formula One World Championship to focus on zero-emission technology.

NEC 6701.T gained 2.5%, slightly beating the overall market, after the IT and electronics firm said it would buy Swiss financial software company Avaloq Group AG for 2.05 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion).

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.