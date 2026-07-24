Niki BioSolutions Enters Deal To Provide APOE Testing Services For Progressive Medical Research

(RTTNews) - Niki BioSolutions, Inc. (NIKI), a clinical-stage life sciences company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, DiamiR Biosciences, has entered into an agreement to provide Apolipoprotein E (APOE) genotyping services for Progressive Medical Research (PMR) to support its ongoing clinical and translational research programs.

Progressive Medical Research will integrate high-quality, validated genetic data directly into its clinical trial workflows by leveraging Niki BioSolutions' College of American Pathologists (CAP) and New York State Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP)-approved testing platform and laboratory infrastructure.

Through its CLEP-approved and CAP-accredited laboratory, Niki BioSolutions, along with its subsidiary, focuses on high-quality genomic and biomarker testing solutions for healthcare providers, research institutions, and life sciences organisations.

PMR is a leading clinical and translational research organisation dedicated to advancing medical science through rigorous, evidence-based investigation. APOE genotyping identifies variants of the APOE gene which are associated with Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular health, and lipid metabolism.

The collaboration aims to generate actionable genetic insights that can inform clinical research and therapeutic development in Alzheimer's disease.

"We are proud to support Premier Medical Research's work and look forward to a collaboration that moves the field forward and, ultimately, improves outcomes for patients," said Huen, CEO of Niki BioSolutions.

NIKI has traded in a 52-week range of $6.00 to $44.70 over the last year. NIKI closed Thursday's trade at $8.58, down 4.56%.

NIKI is further down 0.70% at $8.52 in the overnight market.

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