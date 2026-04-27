Is NIKE's "Win Now" Strategy Finally Turning the Swoosh Around?

NIKE, Inc.’s NKE “Win Now” strategy marks a decisive effort to restore growth momentum and reinforce its leadership in the global athleticwear market. After navigating uneven demand and elevated inventories, the company has shifted its focus toward rebuilding marketplace health and strengthening connections with core consumers. Management’s renewed emphasis on sport-led storytelling and disciplined execution signals a strategic reset aimed at stabilizing performance and laying the groundwork for sustained recovery.



Central to the “Win Now” framework is NIKE’s effort to rebalance its distribution model by strengthening wholesale partnerships while refining its direct-to-consumer approach. The company is prioritizing fewer, scalable product franchises, improving assortments and restoring shelf presence across key retail channels. This disciplined portfolio management is designed to enhance sell-through rates, improve product visibility and reinforce NIKE’s brand authority across major performance categories such as running, basketball and global football.



At the same time, NIKE continues to advance digital capabilities and operational discipline to support long-term profitability. Investments in demand sensing, inventory management and marketplace analytics are helping align supply with consumer demand, while ongoing inventory cleanup and cost controls aim to stabilize margins. Although near-term pressures from promotions, tariffs and uneven regional demand remain, the “Win Now” strategy reflects a structured path toward strengthening fundamentals and restoring growth consistency over time.

NKE’s Competition in the Global Arena

adidas AG ADDYY and lululemon athletica inc. LULU are NKE’s key competitors in the global market.



adidas is a global sportswear company engaged in the design, development and marketing of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories across performance and lifestyle categories. The company operates through a diversified portfolio that includes core performance segments such as football, running and training, alongside lifestyle lines like Originals. With a strong international presence spanning Europe, North America, Greater China and emerging markets, adidas continues to strengthen brand visibility through product innovation, collaborations and an expanding direct-to-consumer and digital ecosystem.



lululemon is a premium athletic apparel company focused on designing and retailing technical apparel, footwear and accessories inspired by yoga, running, training and everyday movement. The company targets health-conscious and lifestyle-driven consumers through performance-driven products known for quality, comfort and innovation. lululemon operates through a strong direct-to-consumer model supported by company-operated stores and e-commerce platforms, while continuing to expand into men’s wear, footwear and international markets to broaden its growth opportunities.

NKE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 28.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 24.2%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63X compared with the industry’s average of 20.91X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 29.6%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 27.2%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has moved downward in the past 30 days.



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NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.