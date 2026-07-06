NIKE's Wholesale Strength: A Signal of a Turnaround Ahead?

NIKE, Inc. NKE has been making efforts to drive growth at its wholesale segment. The company is rebuilding its wholesale partnerships by expanding its reach across retail channels and enhancing its presence in the marketplace. It is also making significant investments in its physical retail network, refreshing more than 15,000 wholesale locations worldwide to improve product presentation and the overall consumer shopping experience.



NIKE is streamlining inventory, reducing promotional activity and investing in its wholesale network to create a healthier and more profitable distribution channel. While challenges persist in categories such as Sportswear and Jordan, as well as in markets like Greater China, the improving wholesale performance suggests that NIKE is making meaningful progress toward restoring growth. NIKE continues to remain under pressure in Greater China as it restructures its inventory and marketplace.



Hence, the company’s wholesale business is currently showing encouraging signs, with the segment’s revenues increasing 4% on a reported basis and 1% on a currency-neutral basis to $6.6 billion in fourth-quarter fiscal 2026. Wholesale trends improved, helping offset weakness in NIKE Direct. Growth was mainly driven by North America, partly offset by lower revenues in Greater China. For the fiscal year, wholesale revenues grew 4%, led by double-digit growth in North America.



Healthy demand for its performance-focused products and improving marketplace conditions have been driving results. Key partners are showing better performance. Management highlighted that sales and retail sell-through at Foot Locker turned positive for the first time in four years, suggesting stronger consumer demand and healthier inventory at retail partners.



The company continues to execute its "Win Now" turnaround strategy, which focuses on strengthening culture, accelerating product innovation, reinforcing brand strength and enhancing consumer engagement. NIKE is actively reducing excess inventory, scaling back promotional activity and optimizing shipments to better match product supply with consumer demand, helping create a healthier marketplace while supporting long-term profitability.

NKE’s Competition

lululemon athletica inc. LULU continues to benefit from the progress with its Power of Three X2 growth strategy. LULU remains focused on its long-term growth strategy, which centers on continuous product innovation, enhancing the guest experience and expanding its international presence to drive sustainable growth. lululemon is experiencing robust international momentum, with China and other global markets driving faster growth.



adidas AG ADDYY is focused on strengthening its brand appeal through continuous product innovation, operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives. ADDYY remains committed to enhancing profitability and long-term competitiveness by maintaining inventory discipline, improving operational efficiency and advancing its sustainability efforts. In addition, adidas is expanding its global footprint through localized market strategies, increased digital investments and an ongoing expansion of its retail store network.

NKE’S Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 33.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 25.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72X compared with the industry’s average of 20.73X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 13.9% and 32.5%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 has moved south in the past seven days.



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NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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