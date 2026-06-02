NIKE's Turnaround Story: Are Earnings Finally Finding Footing?

After several quarters of sales pressure and margin headwinds, investors are closely watching whether NIKE Inc. NKE is beginning to establish a more durable earnings recovery. The company has embarked on a broad turnaround effort centered on its “Win Now” strategy, which aims to restore marketplace health, strengthen product innovation and improve execution across both wholesale and direct channels. While the recovery remains a work in progress, management has pointed to improving trends in key performance categories as evidence that the foundation is strengthening.



A key component of the turnaround is NIKE’s effort to reset its portfolio and distribution model. The company has been reducing excess inventory, repositioning classic franchises and concentrating resources on innovation-led growth areas such as running, basketball and global football. At the same time, NIKE is rebuilding relationships with wholesale partners to improve product visibility and consumer reach. These actions are intended to enhance sell-through rates, support healthier pricing dynamics and gradually improve the quality of revenue generation.



Earnings recovery, however, is still facing meaningful challenges. Higher tariffs, promotional activity and costs associated with marketplace restructuring continue to pressure profitability, while demand trends remain uneven across regions. Nevertheless, improving inventory discipline and stronger performance in strategic categories suggest that the business is moving in the right direction. If NIKE can successfully execute its turnaround initiatives while restoring a greater mix of full-price sales, earnings may finally find a firmer footing after a prolonged period of transition.

adidas vs. lululemon: Earnings Momentum

adidas AG ADDYY and lululemon athletica inc. LULU are NKE’s key competitors in the global market.



adidas’ earnings recovery has gained traction as stronger brand momentum and disciplined execution drive improvements across the business. The company has benefited from robust demand in football, running and Originals, while a better product mix and higher full-price sell-through have supported margin expansion. Continued focus on inventory management, operational efficiency and direct-to-consumer growth is helping translate sales gains into profit growth. Although macroeconomic uncertainty and tariff pressures remain potential challenges, adidas appears to be building a more stable earnings foundation through improved brand relevance and marketplace discipline.



lululemon continues to demonstrate earnings resilience through its premium positioning, product innovation and disciplined operating model. Growth across core apparel categories, expanding international markets and increasing penetration in men’s wear and footwear are supporting revenue opportunities, while strong inventory control and pricing power help protect margins. The company’s direct-to-consumer strategy further enhances profitability by strengthening consumer relationships and reducing reliance on third-party channels. While competitive pressures and consumer spending trends warrant monitoring, lululemon’s focus on innovation and brand loyalty continues to support a favorable earnings outlook.

NKE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 22.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 17.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36X compared with the industry’s average of 21.59X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 30.1%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 24.6%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been stable in the past 30 days.



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NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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