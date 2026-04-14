NIKE's Sales Mix Shift: Wholesale Gains vs. Digital Decline

NIKE, Inc. NKE is reshaping its sales mix strategy by rebalancing growth between wholesale partners and its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, marking a notable shift from its earlier digital-first focus. The company is prioritizing stronger partnerships with key retail accounts to regain shelf space, improve brand storytelling and drive healthier sell-through. While digital channels remain strategically important, management is intentionally moderating growth in this segment to reduce promotional dependence and improve overall marketplace profitability.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, NIKE reported flat reported revenues, with performance reflecting diverging channel trends. Wholesale revenues grew 1%, signaling early traction in rebuilding partner relationships, while NIKE Direct declined 7%, including a 9% drop in NIKE Digital and a 5% decrease in NIKE-owned stores. Despite the near-term digital softness, the wholesale channel benefited from improved order books and increased shelf space across sporting goods and specialty retail partners. Management also highlighted that digital promotions remain elevated, weighing on profitability and reinforcing the need for a more balanced channel approach.



Looking ahead, NIKE’s evolving sales mix strategy could play a pivotal role in restoring sustainable growth and margin stability. By strengthening wholesale partnerships while improving the quality of digital demand, the company aims to create a more integrated marketplace that supports full-price selling and brand equity. Although digital declines may persist in the near term as inventory normalization continues, the renewed focus on wholesale expansion positions NIKE to build a more resilient and profitable revenue model over the long run.

NKE’s Competition in the Global Arena

adidas AG ADDYY and lululemon athletica inc. LULU are NKE’s key competitors in the global market.



adidas is also recalibrating its channel mix strategy by strengthening wholesale partnerships while refining its direct-to-consumer operations to drive more sustainable growth. The company has been working closely with key retail partners to rebuild distribution strength and improve brand visibility, particularly after earlier inventory corrections disrupted sell-in trends. At the same time, adidas continues to invest in its own digital platforms, but with a stronger focus on profitability rather than aggressive volume growth. By balancing wholesale momentum with disciplined digital expansion and reducing promotional intensity, adidas aims to create a healthier marketplace that supports steady revenue recovery and margin improvement over time.



lululemon maintains a distinct sales mix approach, with its direct-to-consumer model continuing to serve as a major growth engine while selectively expanding wholesale relationships to widen brand reach. The company leverages its strong e-commerce platform and company-operated stores to maintain tight control over pricing, customer experience and inventory management. However, lululemon has also been gradually strengthening wholesale partnerships in select markets to support international expansion and brand accessibility. This balanced strategy enables the company to sustain premium positioning while diversifying revenue streams, positioning lululemon to drive consistent growth and enhance long-term sales stability.

NKE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 33.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 30.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03X compared with the industry’s average of 19.56X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 29.6%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 32.2%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 has moved downward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.