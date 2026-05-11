NIKE's Retail Pivot: More Full-Price Sales or Clearance Cuts?

NIKE Inc. NKE is in the middle of a broad marketplace reset as management works to restore healthier sell-through and reduce reliance on promotional activity. After several quarters marked by elevated inventories and uneven demand, the company is repositioning its retail strategy to emphasize product innovation, tighter assortment planning and stronger execution across both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. The central question for investors is whether these efforts can shift the business back toward a more profitable full-price model. The answer will likely shape the pace and quality of NIKE’s earnings recovery over the next several quarters.



Management’s “Win Now” actions are designed to improve the quality of sales rather than simply accelerate volume. NIKE is reducing exposure to slower-moving classic franchises, cleaning up excess inventory and concentrating on fewer, higher-impact product launches in running, football and basketball. At the same time, the company is rebuilding relationships with wholesale partners to restore shelf presence and strengthen product storytelling, which should support better sell-through and lessen the need for aggressive markdowns over time. Early traction in performance categories suggests the strategy is beginning to gain momentum.



The transition, however, is not without near-term pressure. Inventory liquidation, elevated promotions and higher tariff-related costs continue to weigh on margins, while the reset of legacy franchises has created temporary sales volatility. Still, if NIKE successfully improves assortment productivity and gains traction with newer innovation platforms, the retail pivot could lead to stronger full-price realization, healthier margins and a more sustainable growth trajectory over the long run.

NKE’s Competition in the Global Arena

adidas AG ADDYY and lululemon athletica inc. LULU are NKE’s key competitors in the global market.



adidas is sharpening its retail strategy around stronger full-price sell-through and disciplined marketplace execution. Management has emphasized improving product visibility, expanding successful franchises in running, football and Originals, and maintaining tight control over inventory levels. Double-digit growth in direct-to-consumer and e-commerce channels, along with better product mix, has supported higher gross margins and reduced reliance on markdowns. While macro uncertainty and tariffs remain watch points, adidas’ focus on brand heat, full-price sales and disciplined inventory management is strengthening profitability and reinforcing its long-term growth outlook.



lululemon continues to benefit from a premium brand position that supports strong full-price selling and limited promotional activity. The company’s innovation-led assortment in women’s and men’s apparel, footwear and accessories resonates with health-conscious and affluent consumers seeking performance and lifestyle products. Its direct-to-consumer model and highly engaged membership ecosystem provide valuable consumer insights and support disciplined inventory management. Although international expansion and category investments may pressure near-term expenses, lululemon’s pricing power and operational discipline remain central to its attractive retail model.

NKE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 27.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 24%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70X compared with the industry’s average of 20.67X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 30.1%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 24.6%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have moved downward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.