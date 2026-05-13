Nike's Profit Margins Fell 34%. Here's What Investors Need to Know Before Buying the Dip.

Key Points

In addition to weak sales performance, Nike has suffered a big margin contraction.

Nike is facing big challenges in China, and some direct-to-consumer initiatives have underperformed.

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock has been going through an extended rough patch. Sales and earnings have been under pressure, and industry dynamics have also called into question the extent of the company's brand strength.

In addition to softer demand in key geographic markets, the company has also seen its profit margins eroded. The company posted a net income margin of just 4.6% in the third quarter of its current fiscal year -- which ended Feb. 28. For comparison, the business had recorded a net income margin of 7% in last year's quarter. For another point of comparison, the business posted a net income margin of roughly 9.7% in fiscal Q3 of 2024. Revenue was up just 0.3% year over year in fiscal Q3.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nike stock is actually down roughly 28% over the last decade. For reference, the S&P 500's level has increased roughly 256% over the same stretch. With the company dramatically underperforming the market and still having some of the greatest overall brand strength in the footwear and apparel sector, the potential is there for a massive recovery if business performance improves -- but investors should understand the overall picture before going all-in on Nike stock.

Nike is not a growth company right now

Nike's business is struggling. The company's margins have been pressured by a combination of rising costs and weaker pricing power in a weaker-demand environment, driven by consumers' greater cost-consciousness and the rise of competitors in key product categories. Some of the footwear and apparel giant's most important growth bets have also underperformed in big ways.

Crucially, Nike is facing some big challenges in the Chinese market. While the company once positioned its Greater China geographic segment as central to its long-term growth strategy, performance in the region has been disappointing in recent years. Instead of the turnaround moment that investors have been hoping for, the outlook has actually been worsening recently.

Nike expects that sales in the Greater China segment could decline roughly 20% year over year in the current quarter. In addition to tariff-related pressures, customers in the Chinese market have been showing increasing preference for domestic brands.

The company's focus on direct-to-consumer sales has also had some adverse impacts. While the company's focus on direct-to-consumer sales seemed like a sensible move because it would cut out middleman retailers and hypothetically allow the company to command stronger margins, it hasn't played out that way. It's also seemingly weakened the business' sales stream.

Nike's business may have been more reliant on support from third-party retailers than management expected. With the company prioritizing its own direct-to-consumer sales, retailers had more incentive to build relationships with other companies and promote alternative brands.

As a result of compounding pressures, Nike's share price is down roughly 70% over the last five years. On the other hand, the stock is still trading at roughly 28 times this year's expected earnings -- a level that looks pricey given the business's weak profit outlook. The market is still giving Nike significant credit for its brand strength, and some level of valuation premium is likely justified -- but the stock could continue to struggle in the absence of meaningful turnaround indicators.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,826!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,285!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.