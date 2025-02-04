Nike's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nike (NYSE:NKE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Nike.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $324,640, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $586,055.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $66.0 to $85.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale trades within a strike price range from $66.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $75.00 $145.6K 3.8K 109 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.7 $11.55 $11.55 $82.50 $125.8K 2.6K 0 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.6 $5.55 $5.6 $75.00 $57.6K 1.3K 109 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $14.25 $14.0 $14.25 $70.00 $57.0K 567 41 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.55 $11.55 $11.55 $70.00 $46.2K 431 47

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

In light of the recent options history for Nike, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now? With a volume of 5,606,686, the price of NKE is up 0.2% at $76.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days. What The Experts Say On Nike

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $92.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * An analyst from Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nike, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.