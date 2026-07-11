Nike's New Sponsorship Wins Hint at a Slow‑Burn Comeback in Brand Power and Profits

Key Points

Nike’s new college and league deals signal a push to regain cultural relevance with young athletes.

If this brand momentum sticks, investors could see stronger revenue and pricing power over time.

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

As Nike (NYSE: NKE) wins back key college programs and sports leagues, its push to rebuild cultural relevance among younger athletes could reshape demand, pricing power, and long‑term growth. Watch the video below to see what this shift might mean.

*This video was published on Jul. 8, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

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David Meier has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Moser has positions in Nike and Under Armour. Matt Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Under Armour. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.