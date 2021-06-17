Nike’s Long-Term Story Intact, Raises Price Target to $185: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley raised their stock price forecast on Nike to $185 from $172 and said near-term headwinds well flagged but long-term story intact.
The world’s largest athletic footwear and apparel seller Nike is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $0.51 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of 200% from a loss of $0.51 per share seen in the same period a year ago.
The Beaverton, Oregon-based footwear retailer would deliver +33% y/y revenue growth. Nike shares slumped about 8% so far this year.
Analyst Comments
“Revenue is a well-understood risk in 4Q, & our predictive model’s outlook has improved. Our online discount tracker suggests GM upside, & SG&A guidance appears conservative, which could drive an EPS beat. ST risk appears priced in per YTD underperformance. Stay OW & raise price target to $185 on lower WACC,” noted Kimberly Greenberger, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“NKE is in the early innings of transition from a wholesaler to a DTC brand. Success would make it one of few to benefit from the shift to eComm (~15% of ‘20 sales). Its DTC business (~33% of ‘20 sales) should ignite its next phase of margin-accretive revenue growth, driving a 29% 5Y EPS CAGR. NKE also stands to benefit from advancing global consumer activewear demand (due to the WFH-induced preference for comfort-oriented apparel/footwear and increased focus on health & wellness). NKE’s strategic portfolio decisions, tech investments, and supply chain innovation also create LT competitive advantages, and are further supported by an industry-leading balance sheet.”
Nike Stock Price Forecast
Eighteen analysts who offered stock ratings for Nike in the last three months forecast the average price in 12 months of $166.94 with a high forecast of $192.00 and a low forecast of $140.00.
The average price target represents 28.02% from the last price of $130.40. Of those 18 analysts, 15 rated “Buy”, two rated “Hold” while one rated “Sell”, according to Tipranks.
Morgan Stanley raised the stock price forecast to $185 from $172 with a high of $354 under a bull scenario and $97 under the worst-case scenario. The firm gave an “Overweight” rating on the footwear company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also updated their stock outlook. UBS cut the price target to $170 from $175. Jefferies raised the target price to $192 from $140. Barclays cut the target price to $165 from $174. Cowen and company slashed the price target to $145 from $155.
“There are many moving pieces in the NKE model including an easy comparison from Q4:20 and shipment shifts into Q4:21 but our proprietary data on China through May 2021 is pointing to a continued deceleration in Tmall GMV, negative social media sentiment in China, and poor Baidu search trends. FY22 consensus EPS estimates appear too high. We are lowering our price target to $145,” noted John Kernan, equity analyst at Cowen.
Check out FX Empire’s earnings calendar
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- A “Sell The S&P 500” Signal Was Given: Correction Underway
- USD/INR: Rupee Drops Most in Over Six Weeks, Breaches 74-Mark
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Fall as the Dollar Rallies Paving the Way for Lower Gold Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.