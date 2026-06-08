Is NIKE's Footwear Business Showing Signs of Stabilization?

NIKE Inc. NKE is showing early signs of stabilization in its core footwear business following several quarters marked by inventory imbalances, elevated promotional activity and evolving consumer preferences. As the largest contributor to the company’s revenue base, footwear remains central to NIKE’s turnaround efforts. Recent management commentary suggests that the company is making progress in restoring marketplace health, improving product assortments and strengthening demand across key performance categories.



A notable sign of stabilization is the improving traction in strategic footwear segments such as running, basketball and global football. Management highlighted strong momentum in running and double-digit growth in football, reflecting positive consumer response to newer product offerings. At the same time, NIKE is intentionally reducing its dependence on older classic franchises and reallocating resources toward innovation-led platforms that can drive sustainable growth. This portfolio shift is aimed at improving product productivity while enhancing the overall quality of sales.



While encouraging signs are emerging, the recovery is far from complete. Footwear performance remains constrained by inventory-clearing efforts, elevated discounting and intense competition across key markets. Nevertheless, improving sell-through trends, stronger wholesale engagement and a more focused innovation pipeline indicate that the business may be moving toward a healthier footing. If NIKE can successfully balance inventory discipline with new product launches, its footwear segment could become a key catalyst for broader revenue and earnings stabilization.



Management’s focus on expanding newer performance franchises while reducing reliance on legacy styles should also support a healthier product mix. If these initiatives continue to gain traction, the footwear business could emerge from the current transition period with stronger growth and profitability prospects.

NKE’s Competition in the Global Arena

adidas AG ADDYY and lululemon athletica inc. LULU are NKE’s key competitors in the global market.



adidas is seeing encouraging signs of stability in its footwear business as strong demand for running, football and Originals continues to support growth across key markets. Management has emphasized product visibility, franchise strength and disciplined inventory management as drivers of healthier marketplace dynamics. Improved full-price sell-through and sustained consumer interest in both performance and lifestyle offerings suggest that adidas’ footwear segment is benefiting from stronger brand momentum and a more balanced product portfolio.



lululemon is steadily strengthening its footwear business through innovation and expansion across targeted categories. While footwear remains a smaller contributor compared with apparel, the company continues to broaden its product assortment and deepen consumer engagement through a premium, performance-focused approach. Supported by its loyal customer base, direct-to-consumer model and growing brand awareness, lululemon is positioning footwear as an important long-term growth opportunity while maintaining disciplined inventory and pricing strategies.

NKE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 24% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 18.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03X compared with the industry’s average of 20.22X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 31%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 24.3%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been stable in the past 30 days.





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NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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