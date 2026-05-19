Is NIKE's China Recovery a Catalyst or Continuing Concern?

NIKE, Inc.’s NKE performance in China remains a key concern at this point in time. Although China continues to be among NKE’s major international markets with solid long-term growth potential, the company is facing persistent challenges that are slowing its recovery in the region. NIKE has witnessed multiple quarters of declining sales in Greater China, with the trend continuing in the last reported quarter as well.



This softness stems from weaker consumer spending, rising competition from domestic brands, and evolving consumer preferences. The company is also dealing with issues related to excess inventory, promotional activity and slower product innovation in the region. These factors have affected NKE’s dominance, market share and brand momentum in China.



In third-quarter fiscal 2026, Greater China revenues declined 10%, reflecting continued softness and deliberate marketplace management. NIKE Direct in the region declined 5%, with NIKE Digital down 21% while NIKE stores increased 1%, and wholesale declined 13% as sell-in was managed down to align with demand. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, management had expected Greater China to be down approximately 20%, reflecting reduced sell-in and accelerated cleanup actions.



However, NIKE is actively working to improve its position. The company is focusing on localized product development, strengthening partnerships, improving digital strategy and emphasizing performance-focused categories such as running and basketball. Management acknowledged that it is taking actions to clean the marketplace, tighten execution across digital and physical retail, and rebuild the brand locally through sport, but these actions will take time to rebuild growth.



Despite these strategic initiatives, NIKE’s recovery in China is expected to remain gradual and uncertain in the near term. Overall, China continues to offer significant long-term growth opportunities for NKE, but persistent market weakness and intensifying competitive pressures currently make it more of an ongoing concern than an immediate growth catalyst for the company.

NKE’s Competition

lululemon athletica inc. LULU is experiencing robust international momentum, with China and other global markets driving faster growth. LULU has high exposure to both China and digital demand, as underscored in its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Strong international momentum boosts LULU, with revenues up 17% and China up 24% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Mainland China remains a standout, supported by strong brand resonance, localized assortments and disciplined store expansion.



adidas AG's ADDYY strategy focuses on strengthening its brand appeal, driving product innovation, improving operational efficiency and accelerating growth. The company prioritizes expansion, inventory discipline and sustainability to improve profitability and long-term competitiveness. adidas shows meaningful and well-balanced exposure to China and digital demand. ADDYY continues to expand its presence in China through aggressive localization, digital investments and store expansion strategies, positioning the market as a major long-term growth driver.

NKE’S Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 30.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 27.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76X compared with the industry’s average of 19.6X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year plunge of 30.1% while that of fiscal 2027 shows growth of 24.6%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has moved south in the past 30 days.



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NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.