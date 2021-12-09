Nike Working Towards Strong Digital Growth

Nike (NYSE:NKE), an American athletic consumer firm, has seen its stock gaining momentum as a result of its product innovation, brand power, and size of operations.

The company's stock has increased by roughly 38% in the last year and 24.7% in the last six months. The company's continuous efforts, which include investments in a variety of shopping applications and a focus on digital activities, should further boost the stock price.

However, we cannot overlook the reality that, despite the fact that the COVID-19 supply-chain issues have eased, the worry remains. Furthermore, pandemic dangers remain very much in play as a result of the introduction of the new variant - Omicron.

Digital Strength at Play

With the increasing digitalization, Nike is already evolving into a more tech-focused organization. This is due to the fact that NIKE Direct, which focuses on online sales, is quickly becoming a significant aspect of Nike's business strategy. In terms of numbers, both NIKE Direct and NIKE Brand digital sales climbed 25% year-over-year in Q1 on a currency-neutral basis.

Furthermore, Nike's foray into the burgeoning metaverse should serve as a growth engine in the near future. In this regard, Nike partnered with Roblox (RBLX) to create Nikeland, a virtual realm where users can dress up their avatars in Nike-branded footwear and clothing.

Despite the fact that Nikeland is now free, so it will not produce income for the company, it might be a great way for Nike to increase brand awareness.

These digital initiatives should help Nike boost its sales and keep up with the competition.

Website Traffic Looks Encouraging

According to the data from TipRanks' Nike Website Traffic tool, Nike's website visits have been increasing. The website traffic tool used data from Semrush to calculate the company's website traffic volume (SEMR).

For the upcoming fiscal second quarter, the number of unique visitors to Nike's website increased by 8.8%. During the same time period, the stock price climbed by 2.7%.

On an even more positive note, we observed that in November, visitation to the company's website increased by 23.9% over October.

These statistics indicate that Nike is well-positioned to grow post-pandemic, based on the return of customers to stores and the strength of digital sales.

Dividend Hikes Instill Optimism

Nike has a sizable cash reserve. It had significant liquidity at the end of the first quarter, with $13.7 billion in cash and short-term investments. The amount was $4.2 billion higher than the last year’s levels.

The company is a popular choice among investors because of its consistent dividend payments and dividend rises.

Just last month, the corporation declared an 11% increase in quarterly dividends, bringing the quarterly dividend to $0.3050 per share.

The move demonstrates the company's commitment to creating long-term wealth for shareholders. It also represents the company's belief in its financial condition and capacity to create enough cash flow.

Wall Street Weighs In

Turning to Wall Street, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 17 Buys and 3 Holds assigned in the past three months. As for the price target, the average NKE price target stands at $181.53. This implies 6.6% upside potential from the current levels.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Shalu Saraf did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

