Nike Will Stop Selling on Amazon. That's Good News for Foot Locker Stock.

Nike has decided to pull its shoes from Amazon.com—and that appears to be good news for Foot Locker stock.

Late Tuesday, Nike released a statement saying that it would “complete our current pilot with Amazon Retail” as it focuses instead on direct sales. The decision comes more than a year after the company announced with much fanfare that it would sell its products on Amazon.com. Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock chalks the decision up to Nike’s lack of success on Amazon. “[Our] channel checks indicate that, despite the partnership with AMZN, the brand’s presentation within the AMZN online marketplace remained suboptimal, with continued pressure from the prior problem related to counterfeit merchandise,” he writes.

The announcement doesn’t seem to be hurting Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN) stock or helping Nike’s (NKE) shares—Amazon has declined 0.3% to $1,773.01 at 9:14 a.m. in pre-open trading, while Nike has dipped 0.1% to $89.40. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have dipped 84 points, or 0.3%.

It does seem to be helping Foot Locker (FL), whose stock is up 2.2% at $46.38. That makes sense, according to McClintock. “While we never expected marquee product to be sold on AMZN, we still believe that the prior NKE/AMZN relationship announcement served as an overhang to FL’s stock valuation that is now removed,” he writes. “We believe FL’s dominant position as the single best physical athletic footwear distribution point in the world is only becoming increasingly more important to NKE’s long-term strategy, particularly given the news that the largest digital distribution network in the world (AMZN) is no longer a factor.”

For one day, at least, that seems to be the case.

