Nike Wants to Make a Comeback. Should You Buy the Stock Before June 30?

Key Points

Nike's stock has struggled, shedding nearly 70% in the past five years.

CEO Elliott Hill is leading a turnaround effort the company calls "Win Now."

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

Nike's (NYSE: NKE) turnaround plan is like a retired athlete returning for one last hurrah. It sounds good in theory, and everyone's cheering for a successful comeback, but the execution in practice is much more difficult.

Nike's "Win Now" strategy, led by company veteran and CEO Elliott Hill, is all about making the apparel company a lean athletic machine once again. When earnings are released on June 30, investors will get a glimpse into whether "Win Now" is actually winning now.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

The challenges Nike is facing are substantial. Tariffs and lagging sales in China are a real drag for the iconic athletic brand. As of the third quarter of its fiscal 2026, Nike's sales in China were down 10% year over year. It'll likely take a few years for those macroeconomic issues to fully work themselves out.

Competition is stiff for Nike as consumers become less and less loyal to one brand. In the running category, up-and-coming companies such as On Holding and Hoka, a subsidiary of Deckers Outdoor, are eating into market share once dominated by Nike.

Nike's stock is down more than 40% from its 52-week high.

I think the "Win Now" strategy is going to work, but it's going to look more like "Win Eventually." The turnaround strategy is so massive that years, not just quarters, will be needed. Rebuilding wholesale channels, streamlining operations and inventory, and upgrading technology aren't projects a company of Nike's size can complete quickly.

For investors, taking a wait-and-see approach to June 30 is likely best. The stock is priced low enough that, if the fundamentals improve, there will still be time to buy in afterward. However, if the turnaround is further delayed or fails to materialize, Nike will need much more time, and investors should wait on the sidelines.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $387,428!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,221,398!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 895% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 25, 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Deckers Outdoor, Nike, and On Holding. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.