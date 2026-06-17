NIKE vs. Steven Madden: Which Stock Has an Edge in the Footwear Space?

In the highly competitive global footwear and fashion industry, few companies illustrate contrasting paths to success better than NIKE, Inc. NKE and Steve Madden Ltd. SHOO. While both brands have built strong consumer followings and established recognizable identities, they operate at vastly different scales and occupy distinct positions within the market.



NIKE stands as the world's largest athletic footwear and apparel company, commanding a dominant share of the global sportswear market through its innovation-driven strategy, premium branding and extensive international reach. Steve Madden, in contrast, has carved out a profitable niche in the fashion footwear segment, leveraging trend-focused designs, accessible pricing and a diversified portfolio of lifestyle brands.



NIKE’s business is deeply rooted in performance athletics, apparel and direct-to-consumer retail, while Steve Madden primarily focuses on fashion footwear, accessories and licensing operations aimed at style-conscious consumers.



As investors and industry observers evaluate opportunities within the footwear sector, understanding how NIKE and Steve Madden compare in terms of market share, brand strength, financial scale and strategic positioning provides valuable insight into their long-term growth prospects and ability to navigate evolving consumer trends.

The Case for NKE

Nike’s investment case rests on unmatched scale, powerful brand equity and leadership in global athletic footwear, wherein it commands an estimated mid-20% market share. Its portfolio spans Nike, Jordan, Converse and ACG, serving athletes, sneaker consumers and lifestyle shoppers across running, basketball, football, training and sportswear.



Management’s turnaround is showing early proof points. Nike Running grew more than 20% in third-quarter fiscal 2026, North America returned to growth, wholesale rose 1%, and revenues of $11.28 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of 35 cents beat expectations. The company is shifting from a Nike Direct-first model to a more balanced marketplace, rebuilding wholesale partnerships, improving digital execution and leaning into innovation platforms such as Nike Mind, Liquid Air Max and Aero-FIT.



However, key headwinds remain centered on NIKE’s turnaround execution. Sportswear remains weak, China is under pressure, EMEA is promotional, and tariffs hurt North America's gross margin. Key headwinds remain centered on NIKE’s turnaround execution. Sportswear is still declining in the double digits, digital remains highly promotional, sell-through is below plan, and EMEA faces elevated inventory and markdown pressure.



Greater China is another major drag, with NIKE intentionally reducing sell-in to clean up channels and restore full-price demand. Tariffs remain a marginal burden, cutting North America's gross margin by roughly 300 basis points (bps) in third-quarter fiscal 2026. These pressures make the recovery promising, but still fragile.

The Case for SHOO

Steven Madden presents a compelling investment case as a leading player in the fashion footwear market, commanding an estimated low-single-digit share of the U.S. footwear industry while maintaining strong relevance in women’s fashion footwear and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes the flagship Steven Madden brand, Dolce Vita and Kurt Geiger, enabling it to address multiple consumer segments across footwear, handbags, apparel and accessories. Its trend-driven product strategy, targeting fashion-conscious millennials and Gen Z consumers, continues to strengthen brand equity and market positioning.



The company’s execution remains impressive. First-quarter 2026 revenues rose 18% year over year to $653.1 million, while the adjusted EPS of 45 cents surpassed expectations. Direct-to-consumer revenues surged 83.8%, aided by Kurt Geiger, while organic DTC sales increased 8%. Digital innovation, omnichannel marketing and increased social-media investments have boosted customer engagement, with online searches for the Steven Madden brand rising 27% in the quarter. Management also raised its full-year revenue guidance to 10-12% growth, reflecting strong momentum across Steven Madden, Dolce Vita and Kurt Geiger.



Tariff dynamics remain a key consideration. Management has incorporated a 10% tariff through July and a 15% tariff thereafter into its outlook, while higher freight costs are expected to create 30 bps of margin pressure. Nevertheless, Steven Madden’s diversified sourcing model, pricing flexibility and strong brand demand position it well to navigate these challenges. The company’s expanding international footprint, growing DTC business and disciplined brand-building strategy support its long-term growth outlook despite near-term macroeconomic and tariff-related uncertainties.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for NKE & SHOO?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIKE’s fiscal 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 0.1%, while the same for EPS indicates a decline of 31%. The EPS estimate has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steven Madden’s 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 11.7% and 22.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate has moved up 1.5% in the past 30 days.



NIKE’s estimate trend appears muted, with sales growth barely positive and earnings under pressure, reflecting ongoing turnaround challenges. In contrast, Steven Madden shows stronger momentum, with expectations pointing to solid sales and earnings growth, supported by upward estimate revisions. This gives Steven Madden a clearer near-term earnings advantage over NIKE.

Price Performance & Valuation of NKE & ADDYY

In the past year, NIKE shares have declined 24.3%, while Steven Madden has rallied 91.9%.



From a price-performance perspective, Steven Madden has significantly outpaced NIKE, reflecting stronger investor confidence in its growth trajectory and execution.



NIKE is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23.9X, below its median of 28.85X in the last five years. Steven Madden’s forward P/E multiple sits at 18.5X, above its median of 14.74X in the last five years.



While NIKE trades below its historical valuation norms amid turnaround uncertainties, Steven Madden continues to command a more attractive valuation relative to its growth prospects. Despite trading above its long-term average multiple, Steven Madden appears better-positioned, supported by robust momentum, improving fundamentals and a valuation that remains reasonable relative to its earnings growth outlook.

NKE vs. SHOO: Which Is the Better Bet Now?

While NIKE remains the industry leader with unmatched scale, brand strength and innovation capabilities, its turnaround efforts are still facing meaningful operational and market challenges. Steven Madden, in contrast, is benefiting from stronger business momentum, healthy consumer demand and a diversified brand portfolio that continues to gain traction across channels and markets.



For investors seeking a combination of growth, valuation and stock performance, Steven Madden emerges as the winner in this face-off. The company has delivered superior shareholder returns, offers a more attractive valuation relative to its growth prospects and enjoys stronger earnings momentum. The company’s upward revisions to estimates further signal growing confidence in its earnings outlook, reinforcing Steven Madden’s position as the more compelling investment opportunity at present.



SHOO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas NIKE has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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