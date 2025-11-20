NIKE vs Steven Madden: How Two Footwear Leaders Stack Up for Investors

In the competitive world of footwear and athleticwear, few matchups are as intriguing and revealing as the contrast between NIKE Inc. NKE and Steven Madden Ltd. SHOO. These two companies occupy very different corners of the industry: NIKE stands as a global powerhouse in performance sport, innovation, and brand heat, while Steve Madden has carved out a profitable niche in fashion-forward casual footwear, lifestyle accessories, and trend-driven design.



Their market positions reflect divergence. NIKE commands a significant share in the global athletic marketplace, powered by its multi-category reach and cultural influence. Meanwhile, Steve Madden’s strength lies in its agile, fast-fashion model that targets value-conscious and style-centric consumers.



As shifting consumer habits, digital acceleration, and evolving product cycles reshape the industry, the face-off between NKE and SHOO highlights a broader question: how do a performance giant and a fashion specialist compete, and win, in a market where comfort, brand relevance, and consumer segmentation matter more than ever?

The Case for NKE

NIKE’s investment case is anchored in its unrivaled scale and leadership in the global athleticwear market, where it continues to dominate performance categories with the strength of its Nike, Jordan, and Converse portfolios. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, revenue reached $11.72 billion, reflecting early proof that its “Win Now” actions are taking hold.



Running surged more than 20%, North America returned to growth with an 11% increase in wholesale, and the brand maintained its position as the world’s most influential sportswear leader across key demographics, particularly younger, sport-driven consumers.



Strategically, NIKE’s new Sport Offense structure, organizing teams by sport, marks a pivotal shift designed to sharpen insights, accelerate product innovation, and strengthen cultural relevance. Initiatives like revamped House of Innovation stores, expanded local-for-local assortments in China, and new collaborations such as NIKE x SKIMS highlight the brand’s focus on storytelling, premium positioning, and deeper community engagement. Meanwhile, classic franchises are being reset, and performance categories like running, global football, and training are emerging as key growth levers across regions.



NIKE is navigating a transitional year marked by digital softness, a cautious consumer, and new reciprocal tariffs, which are expected to create $1.5 billion in annualized cost pressure. Gross margins fell to 42.2% in the fiscal first quarter, but inventory declined 2%, wholesale partners increased forward orders, and management reiterated confidence in returning to double-digit margins over time. Despite near-term headwinds, including China marketplace challenges and tariff uncertainty, NIKE’s scale, brand heat, innovation engine, and sport-first strategy reinforce a compelling long-term investment case.

The Case for SHOO

Steven Madden offers a differentiated investment case supported by strong brand equity, diversified category exposure, and expanding international momentum. The company’s accelerating wholesale sell-throughs and continued DTC gains point to share capture within fashion footwear and accessories. Its multi-brand portfolio, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, and Kurt Geiger, strengthens its reach across the broader consumer discretionary and fashion-forward landscape. With 397 stores, seven e-commerce sites, and 133 international concessions, the company maintains meaningful visibility and influence with core Gen Z and millennial shoppers.



Steven Madden is leaning into product innovation, disciplined pricing, category expansion, and digital storytelling. The Steve Madden brand is outperforming the market with high-demand boots, dress shoes, and trend-right casuals, while Kurt Geiger adds a premium, DTC-heavy model with mid-teens comp growth and international runway.



Both brands benefit from elevated marketing across TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat, strengthening consumer connections and driving conversion. Internationally, Steve Madden is delivering high-single-digit growth across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas, while Kurt Geiger is expected to sustain strong double-digit gains.



In third-quarter 2025, SHOO’s consolidated revenue grew 6.9% and gross margin expanded to 43.4%, despite tariffs, shipment delays, and wholesale pullbacks. Tariff-driven cost inflation and outlet/mass-channel pressure remain headwinds, but mitigation efforts, normalized wholesale orders, and reduced promotions signal improving fundamentals and positioning for margin recapture ahead.

How Does Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for NKE & SHOO?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIKE’s fiscal 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 0.8%, while EPS indicates a decline of 24.1%. The EPS estimate has moved down by a penny in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steven Madden’s 2025 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 10.3%, while EPS indicates a decline of 40.1%. The EPS estimate has moved up 8.8% in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This clearly illustrates that Steven Madden has seen upward estimate revisions in the past month, reflecting improving analyst sentiment around the company’s growth trajectory and earnings potential. This signals confidence in its ability to sustain momentum and deliver stronger performance across its brand portfolio.

Price Performance & Valuation of NKE & SHOO

Shares of NIKE reflect a decline in the past three months, while the SHOO stock shows significant growth. In the past three months, NIKE shares have plunged 17.8%, whereas Steven Madden’s stock has rallied 37%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIKE is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 30.29X, below its median of 30.61X in the last five years. Steven Madden’s forward 12-month P/E multiple sits at 18.32X, above its median of 14.74X in the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIKE’s valuation sits a bit below its five-year median, which suggests investors still see it as a strong, stable brand but are waiting for clearer signs of growth. For long-term investors, this can signal a potential opportunity if they believe NIKE’s product cycle and margins will improve from here.



Steven Madden, on the other hand, is trading above its typical range. This means the market is rewarding the company for stronger recent execution, improving demand, and growth potential from its multi-brand portfolio. A higher valuation also means expectations are elevated—investors are assuming the recovery will continue.



In simple terms, NIKE looks like a steady leader temporarily priced a little lower, while Steven Madden looks like a growth story priced for continued improvement. Investors must choose between NIKE’s stability and Madden’s higher-expectation upside.

Conclusion

While NIKE remains a global icon with unmatched scale and long-term brand power, the near-term setup clearly favors Steven Madden. SHOO is benefiting from stronger price performance, improving sell-through trends, and a meaningful positive shift in analyst expectations, all signaling rising confidence in its growth trajectory. Its upward earnings revisions contrast sharply with NIKE’s downward trend, underscoring stronger momentum and clearer visibility in the quarters ahead.



Moreover, even with SHOO’s valuation sitting above its historical norm, it remains far more attractively priced relative to NIKE on a forward P/E basis. This combination of relative affordability, accelerating demand, and tangible operational improvements strengthens the investment case for Steven Madden, especially in the current environment where agility, trend responsiveness, and disciplined execution matter most.



For investors seeking a compelling blend of growth, improving sentiment, and reasonable valuation, SHOO emerges as the stronger near-term opportunity, positioned to outperform as its recovery broadens and its multi-brand engine continues to gain traction. NKE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas SHOO flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

