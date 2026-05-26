Nike vs. Lululemon Athletica: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Nike remains the dominant global leader in athletic footwear and apparel with massive scale and brand recognition.

Lululemon Athletica continues to deliver high net margin and positive revenue growth in a challenging retail environment.

Which athletic apparel powerhouse offers the most compelling value for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

Deciding between an established global leader and a high-growth premium challenger is a classic dilemma for retail investors. This comparison evaluates whether Nike (NYSE:NKE) or Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is a better buy.

Nike operates as a mass-market powerhouse, while Lululemon focuses on the premium technical apparel niche. Both companies face a shifting consumer landscape, making their current financial health and valuation critical factors for anyone considering these businesses.

The case for Nike

NIKE designs and sells athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment across several iconic brands, including Nike, Jordan, and Converse. The company remains a leader among apparel stocks, reaching a global audience through wholesale partners and a robust direct-to-consumer segment. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue, which reduces the risk of relying too heavily on any individual retail partner.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $46.3 billion, down approximately 9.8% from the prior year. Despite this revenue decline, the company reported net income of roughly $3.2 billion for the period. This resulted in a net margin of close to 7.0%, which is the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses are paid.

As of its May 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.8x. This ratio, calculated by dividing total debt by shareholder equity, indicates that the company uses a moderate amount of borrowing to fund its operations. NIKE also maintained a current ratio of approximately 2.2x, measuring its ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets, while generating nearly $3.3 billion in free cash flow, representing the cash remaining after paying for capital expenditures.

The case for Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica focuses on technical apparel and shoes designed for yoga, running, and other active lifestyles. The company operates more than 750 stores and touchpoints globally, with a significant emphasis on expanding its presence in mainland China. By maintaining a premium brand image and high-quality product standards, it targets a specific demographic of health-conscious consumers seeking specialized gear.

For FY 2025, revenue increased by approximately 4.9% to reach nearly $11.1 billion. The company reported net income of roughly $1.6 billion, translating to a strong net margin of approximately 14.2%. This performance highlights the company's ability to maintain higher profitability per dollar of sales compared to its larger rival during the same period.

Based on its February 2026 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 0.4x. This lower ratio suggests a more conservative capital structure with less reliance on debt to finance its growth. The current ratio is approximately 2.3x, and the company generated close to $921.7 million in free cash flow, which is the cash left over after accounting for investments in property and equipment.

Risk profile comparison

Nike faces significant manufacturing concentration risks, with nearly 51% of its footwear production occurring in Vietnam. Disruptions in this region or changes in global trade policy could impact its ability to supply products to customers. The company also operates in an intensely competitive environment against rivals such as Adidas and Puma, requiring constant innovation to maintain its market share and brand image.

Lululemon Athletica also faces geographic concentration, sourcing a large share of its fabrics from Taiwan and China. Recent changes in U.S. tariff policies and the elimination of certain duty-free exemptions have increased product costs, potentially impacting future earnings estimates. Furthermore, the company faces competition from Gap and Amazon, which can quickly replicate technical features and put downward pressure on premium prices.

Valuation comparison

Lululemon Athletica appears significantly cheaper based on future earnings estimates, though both companies have identical valuations when measured by annual revenue.

The Forward P/E, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates, and the P/S ratio, which measures price against annual sales, offer different perspectives on value.

Metric NIKE Lululemon Athletica Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 29.8x 10.3x 29.6x P/S ratio 1.4x 1.4x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

You may have strong opinions about which brand to wear to the gym, but investing is another story. Should you invest in an iconic classic or in luxury athleisure? Here’s what to consider before you “just do it.”

Nike is one of the most recognizable athletic brands in the world. Investors should not underestimate its marketing power or global audience. It’s faced some challenges over the past few years, resulting in declining revenue. This is likely due to increased competition and cautious consumer spending, among other factors. But its management is working on a turnaround, and patient shareholders could be rewarded.

Lululemon is facing similar intensified competition in the athleisure market and increased costs due to tariffs. In an uncertain economy, it’s possible consumers will shy away from spending on luxury brands.

Between the two, I would choose Lululemon Athletica. Its loyal customer base gives it pricing power, and one might argue that value-minded shoppers aren’t its target market anyway. Nike’s turnaround may pay off, but for now, Lululemon looks like the company with more momentum.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 26, 2026.

Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.