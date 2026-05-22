Nike vs. Deckers Outdoor: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Nike maintains a massive global scale and brand presence, though it faces recent challenges with revenue growth.

Deckers Outdoor demonstrates strong momentum and high profitability through its expanding HOKA and UGG brands.

Which footwear leader offers the better combination of value and growth for your 2026 portfolio?

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Investors often weigh established giants against high-growth challengers when building a portfolio. Choosing between Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) represents a classic debate between established, industry-leading brands and higher-growth alternatives.

While Nike dominates the global athletic landscape with its unmatched scale, Deckers Outdoor has carved out a profitable niche through its HOKA and UGG brands. These footwear leaders are frequently compared because they compete for the same consumer dollars but offer very different growth profiles and financial metrics for your 2026 investment strategy.

The case for Nike

Nike designs and sells athletic footwear and equipment to customers worldwide. The company is one of the largest consumer discretionary companies by market cap, operating through both physical stores and digital platforms. It focuses on several key geographic regions, including North America and Greater China, where it maintains a massive brand presence.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $46.3 billion, which represented a decrease of approximately 9.8% from the prior year. The company reported net income of $3.2 billion, resulting in a net margin of roughly 7%. This net margin, which indicates how much profit it earns per dollar of revenue, was down from 11% in the previous fiscal year.

As of its May 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.8, a metric that compares total debt to shareholders’ equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts, was roughly 2.2. Free cash flow for the year totaled nearly $3.3 billion, representing the cash remaining after paying all costs and equipment expenses.

The case for Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor designs and markets footwear and accessories through several popular brands, most notably UGG and HOKA. The company sells its products in more than 50 countries through a mix of independent retailers and its own direct-to-consumer channels. While no single customer accounted for more than 10% of total sales in fiscal 2025, the top 10 customers collectively accounted for nearly 23.7% of the company's revenue.

For fiscal year 2025, revenue grew by approximately 16% to reach nearly $5 billion. The company generated net income of nearly $966 million, which resulted in a net margin of roughly 19.4%. This net margin improved from the 17.7% margin reported during the previous fiscal year.

Based on its March 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.1. The current ratio stood at approximately 3.7. Free cash flow for fiscal 2025 was nearly $958 million.

Risk profile comparison

Nike faces intense competition from global peers like Adidas and specialized brands that challenge its market share in specific categories. The company relies heavily on contract manufacturers in Vietnam and China, where any geopolitical disruptions could stall production. Furthermore, its reliance on a few large retail partners exposes it to credit risk if those partners reduce their inventory levels.

Deckers Outdoor faces the same competition as other shoe brands. The company has a concentrated supply chain for sheepskin, which is sourced from Australian suppliers and processed in China. Additionally, the business experiences significant seasonality, with a large share of sales occurring during the winter months, making it vulnerable to unexpected weather.

Valuation comparison

The Forward P/E ratio compares a stock’s price to future earnings estimates, while the P/S ratio compares a stock’s price to total revenue. Deckers Outdoor appears to offer more value to investors relative to its future earnings estimates, though Nike trades at a lower multiple of its total sales.

Metric NIKE Deckers Outdoor Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 29.8x 13.8x 29.6x P/S ratio 1.4x 2.8x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Nike has several advantages that should work in its favor. It has an iconic brand that is recognized globally. This gives it unmatched scale and reach, with analysts expecting the company to report over $46 billion in sales for fiscal 2026.

But ultimately, it comes down to growth, and on this score, Deckers is the clear winner. Over the last 10 years, Nike’s sales have grown at an annualized rate of just under 4%. By comparison, Deckers has grown sales at an annualized rate of 14%. And Deckers has delivered that growth while converting a higher percentage of sales into profit, as noted by its higher net income margin.

This growth has translated to superior shareholder returns over that period. A $1,000 investment in Nike 10 years ago would be underwater at only $896 today, even with reinvesting all dividends. The same investment in Deckers would be worth $12,250.

Both companies have seen downward pressure on sales growth due to inflation and macroeconomic challenges in the past year. But Deckers continues to report higher quarterly sales growth, and it sees opportunities to expand its HOKA brand in more markets globally.

With its superior growth record, global expansion potential, and lower forward P/E, Deckers is the stock I would buy right now.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Deckers Outdoor and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.