NIKE vs. adidas: Which Athleticwear Stock Offers More Upside?

The global athletic footwear and apparel market has long been defined by one of the fiercest rivalries in consumer goods — NIKE Inc. NKE versus adidas AG ADDYY. Together, the two sportswear powerhouses command the industry's largestglobal marketshares, leveraging iconic brands, innovation-driven product portfolios, and expansive retail and digital ecosystems to stay ahead of the competition. Nike continues to hold the top position in athletic footwear and apparel worldwide, while adidas has strengthened its standing with renewed momentum across performance sports and lifestyle categories, particularly in footwear.



Although both companies operate in the same core businesses of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, their paths to leadership differ. NIKE has built its dominance through unmatched scale, athlete endorsements, direct-to-consumer expansion and continuous product innovation. Meanwhile, adidas has blended performance credibility with cultural relevance, capitalizing on strong franchises in football, running and Originals to expand its global footprint.



As consumer preferences evolve and competition intensifies, the battle between these two industry leaders is increasingly about protecting market share while capturing the next wave of growth. In this face-off, we compare NIKE and adidas to determine which sportswear giant offers the stronger competitive position for investors today.

The Case for NIKE

NIKE remains the world’s largest athletic footwear and apparel company, commanding an estimated share of more than 40% of the global athletic footwear market and maintaining unmatched brand equity across performance sports. Its powerful brand equity is supported by a portfolio spanning Nike, Jordan and Converse, and leadership across running, basketball, football and lifestyle categories. Still, its turnaround faces strain. Sportswear and Jordan Streetwear, together representing roughly half of revenues, remain weak amid softer traffic, discounting and pressured discretionary spending.



Management acknowledged that macroeconomic pressures and sluggish traffic have delayed the top-line recovery, even as performance categories continue to outperform.



NIKE is rebuilding its competitive edge through its “Win Now” priorities and Sport Offense model, reorganizing more than 8,000 employees into sport-focused teams. The strategy is already delivering measurable results. Running has posted five consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, adding nearly $1 billion in revenues over that period, while NIKE gained five percentage points of market share in statement running footwear across North America and Western Europe, outperforming every other major competitor.



Financially, the turnaround remains a work in progress. Fiscal 2026 revenues were flat, while restructuring, tariffs and elevated investment pressured earnings. However, encouraging signs are emerging. The gross margin has stabilized, inventory quality has improved, wholesale revenues returned to growth, North America continues to lead the recovery and management expects margin expansion to begin before meaningful sales acceleration. The company is also aggressively tightening inventory, reducing promotions and repositioning its digital business as a premium channel to restore pricing power.

The Case for ADDYY

adidas has re-established itself as a powerful global sportswear challenger, supported by renewed brand heat, disciplined execution and a broad portfolio spanning footwear, apparel and accessories. Its strength extends across football, running, training, motorsport and lifestyle, reducing the dependence on any single category. Management’s “global brand with a local mindset” approach gives regional teams greater freedom to tailor products, campaigns and retail experiences to local tastes, improving relevance across diverse markets.



The company is also balancing performance credibility with cultural appeal. Running innovation, football leadership and training products strengthen its connection with athletes, while Originals, Sportswear and collaborations attract younger, fashion-conscious consumers, particularly women. Iconic franchises such as Samba and Gazelle remain important, but adidas is expanding beyond retro styles through fresh silhouettes, comfort technologies and locally inspired apparel. Its digital platforms have become more effective at presenting newness quickly and adapting assortments to regional demand.



adidas is benefiting from healthy consumer demand, controlled discounting and improving profitability. Direct retail and e-commerce momentum demonstrate strong brand engagement, while management continues to protect pricing rather than chase low-quality wholesale growth. Currency pressure, tariffs, geopolitical disruption and heavy industry promotions remain risks, but adidas’ innovation pipeline, localized strategy and improving operating discipline support a compelling investment case.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for NKE & ADDYY?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIKE’s fiscal 2027 sales implies a year-over-year decline of 0.2%, while that for EPS indicates growth of 11.4%. The EPS estimate has moved down 2.8% in the past 30 days.

NKE’s Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adidas’ 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 10.7% and 29.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days.

ADDYY’s Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This clearly illustrates that both NIKE and adidas have witnessed downward estimate revisions in the past month.

Price Performances & Valuations of NKE & ADDYY

In the past three months, NIKE shares have declined 6.2%, while adidas has gained 22.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NIKE is trading at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 1.36X, below its median of 2.77X in the last five years. adidas’ forward P/S multiple sits at 1.13X, below its median of 1.43X in the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NKE vs. ADDYY: Which Is the Better Bet Now?

Both NIKE and adidas possess iconic brands, global scale and long-term growth opportunities, but their investment trajectories currently differ. NIKE is laying the groundwork for a turnaround, yet the recovery remains in its early stages, with earnings and revenues still under pressure.



adidas, by contrast, is executing from a position of strength, supported by broad-based growth, improving profitability and sustained market share gains. Its shares have significantly outperformed NIKE in the past three months while trading at a lower forward price-to-sales multiple, offering a more attractive valuation.



The magnitude of recent earnings estimate revisions has been less severe for adidas, reflecting relatively stronger analyst confidence. Taken together, adidas appears to offer the more compelling risk-reward profile for investors at this stage.



ADDYY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while NKE has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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