NIKE vs. adidas: Which Athletic Leader Deserves Investors' Attention?

In the fiercely competitive global athletic apparel arena, few rivalries command as much attention as the ongoing contest between NIKE, Inc. NKE and adidas AG ADDYY. Both companies dominate shelves, digital platforms and sports arenas worldwide, leveraging innovation-led portfolios and strong brand ecosystems to capture market share across footwear, apparel and accessories. Their rivalry is defined not only by scale but also by their ability to adapt to shifting consumer behavior and maintain leadership across multiple geographies.



While NIKE has historically built dominance through scale, integrated distribution and athlete-centered innovation, adidas continues to strengthen its global relevance through category leadership, particularly in football, and accelerated growth in footwear and apparel. As both companies pursue digital expansion, marketplace optimization and brand heat, their evolving market positions highlight contrasting strategies within the broader consumer goods landscape.



With both brands competing for dominance, the key question remains: which company is better equipped to deliver long-term value, and which stock deserves investors’ attention today? Let’s explore further.

The Case for NKE

NIKE’s market position reflects its scale-driven portfolio strategy, supported by strong category performance in running, football and basketball. Management highlighted double-digit growth in running and football, reinforcing the company’s performance-led brand positioning. By focusing on sport-centric innovation and expanding distribution partnerships, NIKE strengthens its competitive presence across global consumer markets.



Business strategy execution centers on restoring balanced growth across wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. NIKE emphasized building long-term partnerships with retail and specialty stores while refining assortments to improve sell-through rates. These actions demonstrate a disciplined marketplace strategy designed to regain share, strengthen brand storytelling and sustain long-term consumer engagement across multiple product categories.



Digital innovation remains integral to NIKE’s operating model, with sequential improvement in digital demand supported by strong product launches and enhanced consumer engagement through its proprietary platforms. The company continues refining digital inventory management and improving pricing realization, reinforcing financial discipline while positioning its digital ecosystem as a key driver of long-term revenue quality and brand relevance.



NIKE is repositioning the business through its “Win Now” actions, which prioritize rebuilding wholesale relationships, strengthening marketplace execution and focusing on fewer, scalable innovation platforms. Management emphasized restoring competitiveness in wholesale, the primary point of consumer engagement, while improving assortments and sell-through.

The Case for ADDYY

adidas is strengthening its market position through category-led growth, particularly in footwear, which accounted for a majority of its business mix. Apparel also delivered strong expansion, supported by double-digit growth during the year. This diversified product structure reflects the company’s strategic focus on balancing performance and lifestyle categories to sustain long-term brand momentum globally.



Strategically, adidas has sharpened its focus on reinforcing its identity as a sports-led brand while strengthening its connection to culture and lifestyle. Growth momentum has been supported by strong demand in core performance categories such as football and running, alongside renewed traction in lifestyle offerings, including Originals and classic franchises. Management emphasized product visibility, locally relevant assortments and disciplined execution as key drivers supporting engagement across athletes, younger consumers and style-conscious audiences. Digital and direct-to-consumer initiatives remain important tools for strengthening brand control and improving marketplace responsiveness.



adidas’ recovery trajectory is supported by improving profitability and disciplined operational management. Management highlighted gains in gross margin driven by better product mix, stronger full-price sell-through and improved cost control. Operating leverage also benefited from tighter expense management alongside continued brand investment. While macro uncertainty and inventory dynamics remain risks, leadership expressed confidence in sustaining momentum, supported by stronger brand positioning, improved execution and continued investment in product innovation and marketplace strength.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for NKE & ADDYY?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIKE’s fiscal 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 0.2%, while EPS indicates a decline of 29.6%. The EPS estimate has moved down 3.2% in the past 30 days.

NKE’s Estimate Revision Trend



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adidas’ 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 9.9% and 32.2%, respectively. The EPS estimate has moved down 1.9% in the past 30 days.

ADDYY’s Estimate Revision Trend



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This clearly illustrates that both NIKE and adidas have witnessed downward estimate revisions in the past month.

Price Performance & Valuation of NKE & ADDYY

In the past year, NIKE shares have declined 19.2%, whereas adidas has lost 30.9%.



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NIKE is trading at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 1.46X, below its median of 2.88X in the last five years. adidas’ forward P/S multiple sits at 0.96X, below its median of 1.48X in the last five years.



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NIKE appears relatively expensive at first glance, but its valuation largely mirrors investor expectations around the company’s ongoing transformation efforts. The brand is actively repositioning its product pipeline, distribution strategy and innovation focus to strengthen competitiveness and restore steady, profitable growth. If management continues to execute effectively and demonstrates progress in stabilizing sales and margins, maintaining a valuation premium could remain justified in the long run.



adidas’ forward P/S multiple, on the other hand, signals a more attractive valuation setup, trading at a noticeable discount to its historical norm while still benefiting from improving brand traction and broad-based international demand. ADDYY currently offers a favorable mix of defensive strength, recovery momentum and reasonable pricing, making it appealing for investors looking for exposure to the athletic footwear space without paying a significant premium.

NKE vs. ADDYY: Which Is the Better Bet Now?

NIKE appears better positioned to deliver long-term value, supported by its strong fundamentals, resilient price performance and discounted valuation relative to historical levels. NIKE shares have declined in the past year, and the stock is now trading at a forward price-to-sales multiple that sits well below its historical median. This indicates that much of the near-term pressure is likely reflected in the current price, while its broad product portfolio, leading direct-to-consumer ecosystem and ongoing innovation initiatives provide a solid foundation for recovery in earnings and margins over time.



adidas continues to make progress in its turnaround and offers an attractive valuation relative to its historical range. However, its steeper share price decline highlights lingering execution and demand risks as the company works to rebuild momentum. While adidas is improving operational discipline and strengthening brand traction, NIKE’s greater scale, advanced digital capabilities and consistent execution remain closely aligned with its long-term growth strategy. Considering valuation support, operational strength and brand leadership, NIKE remains better positioned to sustain profitability and deliver more stable returns, reinforcing its standing as the stronger investment choice between the two.



NKE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas ADDYY has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.