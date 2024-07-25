Nike Unusual Options Activity For July 25

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nike (NYSE:NKE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Nike.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $398,662, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $702,620.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $100.0 for Nike over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.55 $10.5 $10.55 $75.00 $246.8K 2.6K 236 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.55 $2.55 $2.55 $60.00 $140.2K 4.0K 550 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $75.00 $137.4K 7.9K 443 NKE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.73 $2.5 $2.51 $80.00 $100.0K 3.9K 400 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.35 $2.3 $2.35 $80.00 $68.3K 3.9K 841

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

In light of the recent options history for Nike, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Nike Trading volume stands at 2,592,912, with NKE's price up by 1.03%, positioned at $71.82. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. What The Experts Say On Nike

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $88.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Nike with a target price of $100. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $75. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $92. An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $75. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nike options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

