Nike Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,434,949 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $226,085.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $90.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.5 $7.75 $8.2 $80.00 $512.5K 4.5K 627 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.5 $81.00 $458.5K 1.6K 1.3K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $81.00 $180.9K 1.6K 1.8K NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.73 $2.56 $2.73 $65.00 $102.3K 844 635 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.35 $12.25 $12.25 $77.50 $74.7K 147 61

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nike, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Nike With a volume of 5,032,224, the price of NKE is down -0.16% at $78.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days. What The Experts Say On Nike

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $86.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Nike with a target price of $92. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Nike with a target price of $78. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Nike with a target price of $81. * An analyst from Truist Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $97.

