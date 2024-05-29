Nike Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nike. Our analysis of options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $383,953, and 12 were calls, valued at $696,271.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $115.0 for Nike, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $2.35 $2.26 $2.35 $90.00 $117.5K 181 1.0K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $2.1 $1.85 $2.1 $90.00 $105.0K 181 501 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.65 $4.55 $4.62 $95.00 $92.4K 2.7K 408 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $92.50 $82.7K 3.8K 202 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $80.00 $72.4K 8.4K 183

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan, and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Nike, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,011,868, the price of NKE is up 0.34% at $92.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Nike

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.0.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nike with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

