NIKE Trends to Watch as Sports Growth Fights Tariffs and China

NIKE Inc. NKE is trying to move past fiscal 2026 with a sport-led model and cleaner marketplace. The reset is not linear.



Performance categories, wholesale repair and North America are improving. Yet tariffs, NIKE Direct weakness and Greater China pressure keep the recovery incomplete.

NKE Sport Offense Is Reshaping Execution

NIKE’s Sport Offense is central to its next phase. The structure moved about 8,000 teammates into vertical sport teams, creating smaller cross-functional groups focused on specific consumer communities.



The goal is faster decisions, sharper product work and more relevant storytelling across product, brand, marketplace and operations. NIKE is trying to rebuild growth through execution and sport authenticity rather than broad promotions.



Management expects core Win Now actions to sunset by the end of the calendar year. That would shift more emphasis to Sport Offense as the operating model guiding Nike, Jordan and Converse.

NIKE, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NIKE, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NIKE, Inc. Quote

NKE Performance Demand Is Beating Lifestyle

The clearest trend in NIKE’s portfolio is the split between performance and lifestyle. Running has delivered five consecutive quarters of double-digit growth and added roughly $1 billion over that period.



Performance product grew mid-single digits in fiscal 2026. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, running, training and global football posted positive year-over-year retail sales comparisons.



Sportswear and Jordan Streetwear remain the drag. Sell-through is still challenged, affecting discounting and future order books. Together, those businesses represent about half of NIKE’s revenue, which makes their recovery critical.



That split also shapes how investors may compare NIKE with adidas AG ADDYY and Birkenstock Holding plc BIRK. adidas remains a relevant global athletic competitor, while Birkenstock gives investors another footwear name to watch within the broader shoes and retail apparel space.

NKE Margin Path Depends on Tariff Pressure

NIKE’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 gross margin expanded 890 basis points to 49.2%. That headline number benefited from a 900-basis-point gain tied to the expected recovery of International Emergency Economic Powers Act tariffs. In fiscal 2026, gross margin expanded 20 basis points to 42.9%.

NIKE, Inc. Gross Margin (TTM)

NIKE, Inc. gross-margin-ttm | NIKE, Inc. Quote

Excluding that benefit, gross margin would have been 40.2%, down 10 basis points year over year. That makes the margin trend more complicated than the reported figure alone suggests.



Management expects gross margin expansion to begin in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Still, the outlook assumes incremental tariff rates of 10% through the end of July and 15% thereafter.



Reduced markdowns and better operating leverage also matter. NIKE is lowering digital off-price activity, tightening buys and managing inventory more closely, but tariff volatility remains a cost headwind.

NIKE Channel Mix Is Shifting Again

NIKE’s channel strategy is moving back toward a more balanced marketplace. Wholesale revenues grew 6% on a reported basis and 4% on a currency-neutral basis in fiscal 2026.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, wholesale revenues rose 4% reported and 1% currency neutral, led by North America. Revenue growth and retail sales comparisons with Foot Locker turned positive for the first time in four years.



NIKE Direct remains under pressure. NIKE Direct revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 declined 7% reported and 9% currency neutral, including a 12% drop in NIKE Brand Digital and a 7% decline in owned stores.



The company is reducing promotions and trying to restore a premium experience across digital and physical retail. A healthier wholesale-direct mix could improve demand visibility, but only if Direct stops weakening.

NKE Scorecard Shows Trend Risks Remain High

NIKE’s emerging trends are meaningful, but the investment scorecard still points to caution. The company has visible progress in running, global football, training, wholesale execution and North America, yet the recovery is not broad enough.



Greater China remains in reset mode. Fiscal fourth-quarter revenues in the region declined 12% reported and 17% currency neutral, with NIKE Direct, digital and wholesale all lower.



NKE currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock also has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of F.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimate revision trends, while the Style Scores help assess value, growth and momentum characteristics. This combination does not erase NIKE’s strategic progress, but it suggests the stock still lacks the near-term support investors typically seek before treating a turnaround as investable.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.