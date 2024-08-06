Nike a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.1% Yield (NKE)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Nike is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.53% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $108,784,533 worth of NKE shares.
Nike (Symbol: NKE) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Nike is $1.48/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/03/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NKE, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
NKE operates in the Textiles & Apparel sector, among companies like Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), and On Holding AG (ONON).
