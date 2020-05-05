Nike to Donate 30,000 Pairs of Air Zoom Pulse Sneakers to Medical Personnel

Finding a way to help medical workers stay more comfortable during long workdays on their feet, apparel giant Nike (NYSE: NKE) says it plans to donate 30,000 pairs of Air Zoom Pulse sneakers to healthcare workers across America and another 2,500 pairs in Europe. It announced the donation in a news release on May 4.

The Air Zoom Pulse shoes were chosen as the donation's centerpiece because they incorporate high-tech features designed specifically with doctors and nurses in mind. The footwear features a spill-proof toe box and smooth surfaces to ease cleanup, paired with a polyurethane PU coating. The rubber outsole provides ample traction and the shoes are cushioned for the up to five miles healthcare workers may walk each shift.

A view of the Nike HQ campus. Image source: Nike.

The shoes were designed using advice from hospital and university personnel and feature some colorways suggested or created by patients. The Zoom Air technology they use create a springy effect by alternating layers of plastic and synthetic fiber. It was originally developed for basketball.

The 30,000 Air Zoom Pulse sneakers are earmarked for distribution in Veterans Health Administration hospitals, plus hospitals in four major U.S. cities: New York, Memphis, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Good360, a nonprofit organization, will handle the actual distribution of the donated footwear, along with 95,000 pairs of soccer socks which provide some degree of compression.

The Pulse sneaker donation brings Nike's giving during the COVID-19 pandemic to approximately $25 million, up from the $17 million it reported a month ago on April 3.

10 stocks we like better than Nike

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nike wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.