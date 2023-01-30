Nike sues Lululemon, says footwear infringes patents

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N sued Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O on Monday, saying that at least four of the Canadian athletic apparel company's footwear products infringe its patents.

Nike in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court said it has suffered economic harm and irreparable injury from Lululemon's sale of its Blissfeel, Chargefeel Low, Chargefeel Mid and Strongfeel footwear.

Nike said its three patents at issue concern textile and other elements, including one addressing how the footwear will perform when force is applied.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company is seeking unspecified damages.

Lululemon, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

