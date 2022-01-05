Nike sues Lululemon over Mirror Home Gym, apps

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O of patent infringement for making and selling the Mirror Home Gym and related mobile apps.

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Blake Brittain in Washington, D.C.)

