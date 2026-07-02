NIKE Stock Trades Near 52-Week Low: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?

NIKE Inc. NKE has shown volatile performance in recent months, pressured by near-term challenges that continue to cloud its recovery outlook. The stock’s decline reflects a more cautious near-term outlook, driven by persistent softness in Greater China, uneven margin recovery, soft digital demand, weakness in Sportswear, a highly promotional EMEA market and the prolonged turnaround at Converse. As a result, this Beaverton, OR-based leading athleticwear company hit a new 52-week low of $40 on June 26, 2026, prior to its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results reported on June 30.



Currently trading at $43.06, the stock rebounded 7.7% from its 52-week low. However, it still reflects a significant 46.3% discount from its 52-week high of $80.17.



Notably, the NIKE stock has lost 32.4% year to date, underperforming the broader industry’s 30.4% decline and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s 9.7% fall. In contrast, the S&P 500 has rallied 9.7% in the same period.



NKE’s performance is notably weaker than that of its competitors, Carter’s Inc. CRI, Ralph Lauren Corporation RL and Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which have gained 26.9%, 12.6% and 15.6%, respectively, in the year-to-date period.

NKE’s YTD Stock Return



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NIKE is trading below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish outlook and challenges in sustaining the recent performance levels.

NIKE’s Stock Trades Below 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



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Challenges Faced by NKE

NIKE continues to face several near-term challenges that are weighing on its recovery trajectory. A prolonged reset in Greater China remains one of the biggest headwinds, with the company continuing to reduce wholesale sell-in, streamline marketplace inventory and rebuild brand momentum.



Management expects these cleanup efforts to extend through fiscal 2027, while forecasting a 20% sales decline in the region for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Given Greater China’s historical importance as a key growth and profitability driver, the extended turnaround is likely to remain a meaningful drag on the overall performance.



Margin recovery also remains uneven. Higher U.S. tariffs, elevated promotional activity and continued investments to reshape the marketplace are keeping pressure on the gross margin. Although tariff-related headwinds are expected to ease over time, persistent markdowns across digital and wholesale channels continue to weigh on profitability, delaying the pace of earnings recovery.



At the same time, NIKE Direct is still searching for a healthier growth model. Weak digital demand, heavy discounting and ongoing efforts to reduce promotional dependence continue to create volatility in both revenue mix and margins. The broader portfolio also remains uneven, with Sportswear experiencing double-digit declines, promotional pressure persisting in EMEA and Converse still in the early stages of its turnaround. Together, these regional, category and brand-specific challenges suggest that NIKE’s path to sustainable revenue growth and margin expansion is likely to remain gradual rather than immediate.

NKE’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIKE’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 EPS moved down 1.1% and 1.6%, respectively, in the last seven days. The downward revision in earnings estimates indicates that analysts have been losing faith in the company’s growth potential.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2027 sales and suggests year-over-year growth of 0.4% and 15.8%, respectively. For fiscal 2028, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIKE’s sales and EPS implies 5% and 37.7% year-over-year growth, respectively.

NKE’s Premium Valuation

NIKE is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 21.55X, exceeding the industry average of 19.15X and the S&P 500’s average of 21.13X.



At 21.55X P/E, NKE is trading at a valuation much higher than its competitors. Its competitors, such as Carter’s, Ralph Lauren and Columbia Sportswear, are delivering solid growth and trade at lower multiples. Carter’s, Ralph Lauren and Columbia Sportswear have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 12.99X, 21.15X and 15.52X — all significantly higher than NIKE.



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How Should You Play the NIKE Stock?

NIKE’s recent rebound does little to change the broader investment picture. The stock is still trading close to its yearly low and remains under pressure after a sharp recent decline. It also continues to trade below key moving averages, including the 50-day moving average, signaling weak investor sentiment. The company faces several headwinds, including the prolonged Greater China reset, uneven margin recovery, weak digital demand, elevated promotions, Sportswear softness and the ongoing Converse turnaround.



Analyst confidence has also weakened, as reflected in negative earnings estimate revisions. Despite these concerns, NIKE continues to trade at a premium valuation, making the stock look expensive relative to its current growth and recovery profile. Given the mix of weak technical trends, downward estimate revisions, operating challenges and rich valuation, investors may be better off staying away from this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock for now until there is clearer evidence of a sustained recovery.



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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.