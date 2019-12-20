Nike Stock - More Room To Run?

(RTTNews) - Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NKE) touched a new high of $101.4 today, after closing trade at $101.15 Thursday, and reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results. As Nike reimagines its top brands, and gains traction in the digital space, will the stock continue its upward run? What's in store for NKE?

During the quarter, the company grew its international business by 18%, led by 23% growth in Greater China, validating the passion for sports and active lifestyles across the globe. Nike leverages insights of signature athletes to create an interesting lineup of products that resonate with consumers across different price points. It was a $1 billion milestone quarter for Nike's iconic Jordan Brand on a wholesale equivalent basis.

The signature athletes footwear category performed strongly across Nike's digital platform and in China. The upcoming Chinese New Year, the first NBA regular-season game in Paris and the NBA All-Star game in Chicago are seen as catalysts for continued growth in this footwear genre. Nike also plans new product introductions with Tokyo 2020 games and the football Euro champs on the horizon.

Above all, Nike is betting heavily on its digital push to sell products directly to consumers. In early Q3, Nike sold its surfing apparel brand Hurley to focus and invest on key categories, perceived as long-term growth drivers. Last month, Nike said it was ending its two-year pilot program with Amazon to focus on its direct-to-consumer business. The moves emphasize that Nike is putting the direct-to-consumer strategy at the core of its sales growth.

Customers become members, when they choose to create a profile with Nike, which sees membership as the sharp point of its growth. In Q2, more than 50% of its digital traffic came from members. Nike also said that the average order value for members is significantly greater than for non-members.

In its Q1, the footwear giant put the Nike App on 13 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. At the end of Q2, the retailer launched the Nike App in China, which is now the number one shopping app in that country. The app was downloaded one million times in China during the launch. The Nike App at retail tremendously improves customer experience, by moving personalization and convenience to another level. Inside the store, members can unlock tailored offers based on their past engagement with Nike. Members can also reserve products online and pick it at up at the nearest store for trial. If unable to find a product they want, members can instantly track another one in the store or online or in another retail partner's channel.

Nike's investment in digital transformation is paying off already. Digital commerce revenue grew an impressive 38% in Q2. Nike Digital grew 32% in North America, 27% in EMEA, 67% in APLA, and 44% on a currency-neutral basis in Greater China. Black Friday digital sales grew over 70% in North America and buying members also grew 45% versus last year. Demand in EMEA rose 50% during Black Friday week. Singles' Day in China generated nearly $0.5 billion in revenue for the company, which called China - the world's most compelling digital marketplace, where it sees so much potential ahead. The digital approach is also helping Nike to better predict demand and stage inventories at its distribution centers and stores. On Single's Day for example, Nike shipped products from over 200 stores, instead of distribution centers to meet the needs of consumers faster and more profitably.

All the while, product innovation continues at Nike. A recent release, the Nike 'Air Zoom Pulse' is a "shoe for everyday heroes," nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who support patients. A lot of thinking has gone into designing the shoe. A full-rubber outsole, flexible drop-in midsole with Zoom Air heel unit and secure heel fit makes the 'Pulse' comfortable for long stretches of standing and versatile to support the hurried movements required in emergency situations. Besides, a coated toe box protects against any type of spill.

Product innovation, digital advantage and upcoming International sports events, including the Olympics, are great catalysts in play for the stock.

