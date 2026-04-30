Nike Stock Looks Cheap. But Is It?

Key Points

Nike’s decline reflects real business deterioration, not just sentiment.

Its stock valuation looks mixed, but it's not obviously cheap.

The investment case depends on future margin recovery.

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Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock has fallen a long way. After peaking in 2021, the company has lost more than 70% of its market capitalization. The decline alone makes it look like an opportunity.

But a falling stock is not the same as a cheap stock. To understand what Nike is worth today, investors need to look past the price and focus on what has actually changed. Only then can they decide whether the stock is cheap.

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The decline reflects a shift in the business.

Stock prices generally fall when business conditions or investor sentiment change, or both. In the case of Nike, it's the latter. While many factors contributed to the negative development in the underlying business, many believe that the company's overly aggressive push into direct-to-consumer while neglecting its wholesale business -- selling to retailers who then resell to consumers -- has been the main culprit.

The result was a misjudgment of demand, leading to an inventory buildup. To clear inventory, Nike has to offer discounts, which deteriorate the brand and its financial performance. At the same time, growth slowed, particularly in high-growth markets like China. All that led to a 10% decline in in fiscal 2025 (which ended May 31, 2025), a situation investors were not familiar with since Nike has historically grown its business over long periods.

Unsurprisingly, investors shifted from optimism to pessimism.

Valuation looks lower, but not obviously cheap.

The massive fall in Nike's share price may suggest the stock is undervalued. That, however, is just half the story. Looking at the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, Nike's stock is indeed in value territory. As of writing, it has a P/S ratio of 1.5, a significant contraction from its 2021 peak of 5.8.

But when we consider Nike's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, there is no clear sign of value. The stock has a P/E ratio of 26.6, which is around the historical range. Besides, that valuation is anything but cheap, especially given that the company is still undergoing a massive turnaround.

The only silver lining is that Nike's stock has a low P/S ratio. So, if Nike can regain its historical margin profile, today's stock price may be of good value. In other words, the stock is only cheap if Nike can grow its margin and earnings per share (EPS) in the future.

What does it mean for investors?

Investors often anchor to past prices. Nike once traded above $175. Today, it sits far below that level. The gap creates a powerful psychological pull.

But stocks do not revert to past prices on their own. They follow earnings. Right now, Nike's earnings power remains uncertain as it works to stabilize its margin. So whether the stock is cheap or not depends on whether investors have conviction in the company's ability to turn around its revenue and margin trajectories.

For those who have that conviction, Nike's stock offers good value today. For the rest, this may just be a value trap.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.