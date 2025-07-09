NIKE Stock Lags: Will Innovation & Brand Power Spark a Rebound?

NIKE Inc. NKE is in a critical transformation as its stock continues to lag despite outperforming earnings expectations in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025. While the company reported EPS of 14 cents, beating estimates, its 12% year-over-year revenue decline and persistent gross margin pressures have weighed heavily on investor sentiment. This shortfall, caused largely by reductions in classic footwear franchises and ongoing inventory cleanup, signals a broader strategic pivot. NIKE is focusing on performance innovation, tighter product segmentation and a renewed commitment to sport. The company's “Win Now” actions, such as realigning digital strategy, streamlining operations and shifting marketing investments, are beginning to show signs of traction, particularly in North America and EMEA.



Innovation is central to NIKE’s rebound strategy. Its new “sport offense” model organizes NIKE, Jordan and Converse brands around sport-specific teams to fuel sharper product development and storytelling. Early wins include strong running category growth and the Vomero 18’s $100M debut in just 90 days. Athlete-led launches like A’ja Wilson’s signature line are energizing women’s basketball. With seasonal alignment, a stronger DTC focus and sport-driven engagement, NIKE is pushing to regain brand momentum and share.



NKE’s path to recovery hinges on execution. Management is confident that by fiscal 2026, the company will emerge with a cleaner inventory position, a stronger product pipeline and a more differentiated marketplace strategy. The rebalancing of its portfolio, away from legacy franchises and toward performance and sportswear innovation, is key to reigniting long-term growth. With new retail concepts, deeper digital integration and enhanced wholesale relationships underway, NIKE is positioning itself to meet the evolving expectations of global consumers. The company’s deep-rooted brand equity, athlete partnerships and relentless focus on innovation remain powerful assets in this turnaround journey.

NKE Competing With Under Armour & Skechers for Market Momentum

In the shadow of industry giants like NIKE, both Under Armour, Inc. UAA and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX are leveraging distinct strategies to secure their place in the global athletic and footwear market. The approaches of UAA and SKX highlight the importance of focus, innovation and adaptability in today’s evolving consumer landscape.



Under Armour is undergoing a strategic reset as it works to stabilize its brand and regain momentum in a highly competitive athletic apparel and footwear landscape. After facing several quarters of uneven performance, the company is refocusing on its core strength, performance athletic wear, while streamlining operations and repositioning its product portfolio. Under Armour is leaning into innovation in training and running gear, aiming to better serve its target consumers. The brand is investing in digital platforms, optimizing its North America distribution, and simplifying its go-to-market approach to drive efficiency and strengthen retail partnerships.



Skechers has solidified its position as a formidable player in the global footwear market by doubling down on comfort-driven innovation, international expansion and operational agility. While not as flashy as some of its peers, Skechers continues to deliver consistent performance through a diversified product mix that spans performance, lifestyle and work categories. The company’s focus on comfort technology, such as Arch Fit and Hyper Burst foam, has resonated across demographics, helping drive global demand even in a cautious consumer environment.

NKE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost around 2.3% year to date against the industry’s growth of 11.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72X, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 22.75X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year plunge of 21.8% and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 54.2%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has been witnessing a downward trend in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

