Nike Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap Since 2017. Is It a No-Brainer Buy?

Key Points

The company underwent a turnaround strategy more than a year ago with a change in CEO.

Nike's results, however, have remained lackluster.

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

Investors often wish they could go back and buy a top growth stock at the price it was at many years ago. With Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock, you have that opportunity today. It's trading at the levels it was at in 2017.

The only problem is that the economy is much different today than it was back then, and there's more competition. In 2026 and beyond, there are many more question marks around the business. But with this still being a top footwear and apparel brand, has Nike's stock fallen so much in recent years that it's effectively become a no-brainer buy?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nike's business faces many obstacles ahead

In the Fall of 2024, Nike announced Elliott Hill would be its new CEO. Hill is a longtime veteran of the business who has been with the company for decades. Hill's goal has been to reconnect with Nike's partners and build stronger relationships, which would also hopefully help improve the apparel company's growth in the process.

While many people point to the previous CEO's mistake of focusing too much on the direct-to-consumer market as a key reason for the company's struggles, that may be an oversimplification of the issues at hand. Consumers are shopping more online since the pandemic, and there is greater competition, both domestically and overseas. On top of all this, inflation has been a factor for multiple years -- paying a premium for the company's high-priced apparel and footwear just isn't practical for people trying to keep their costs down.

The hard truth is there in plain sight on the company's earnings report. Over the six-month period ending Nov. 30, 2025, its revenue was up just 1%, and cost of sales rose by 6%. Profits were down 31% even as the company spent more on demand creation. Even under Hill, the company has continued to struggle, proving that it's not an easy path ahead for the business.

The stock may look cheap, but that doesn't mean it's a deal

In the past five years, Nike's shares have cratered a whopping 61% in value. Today, the stock trades at 30 times earnings, and that falls to a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 20, which is based on analyst expectations. But those expectations may change if analysts don't see enough progress from the company's turnaround efforts.

Nike may have an iconic brand, but it needs much more than that to convince investors that it's still a good growth stock to buy. Even at a reduced multiple, I wouldn't take a chance on the stock today. Turnarounds can take a long time, and there's no guarantee that Nike's business will dominate the market as it once did. Taking a wait-and-see approach is the most prudent option for investors given just how much uncertainty still hovers around the shoe stock.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 30, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.