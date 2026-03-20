Nike Stock Has Been Absolutely Slammed, Bolstering Its Dividend Yield. Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Key Points

Nike's wholesale revenue jumped 8% year over year in its most recent quarter.

The company's gross profit margin contracted by 300 basis points.

Trading near multi-year lows, the stock offers a historically high dividend yield.

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It's been a brutal stretch for Nike (NYSE: NKE) shareholders. The stock has fallen sharply this year, bringing shares down to levels not seen in years.

The athletic apparel and footwear giant has been grappling with intense competition from newer upstart brands and a challenging macroeconomic environment that has pressured discretionary spending. But despite the market's pessimism, the company's recently reported fiscal second-quarter results provided some glimmers of hope that a turnaround is taking root.

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So, with the stock down 18% in 2026 alone and about 56% over the past three years, even as the business is showing some signs that its turnaround is working, is this a buying opportunity?

Let's take a closer look at the business to see whether this beaten-down stock might actually be a good opportunity.

Wholesale momentum returns

Nike's fiscal second quarter of 2026 (ended Nov. 30, 2025) showed a company that is beginning to stabilize its top line. Total revenue for the period was $12.4 billion -- up 1% year over year on a reported basis. This top-line performance represents a notable stabilization compared to recent quarters, where sales had been declining.

The most encouraging detail from the quarter was the strength in Nike's wholesale channel. For years, the company aggressively prioritized its direct-to-consumer business, sometimes at the expense of its retail partners. But management has recently pivoted to repair those relationships. And the strategy appears to be working. Wholesale revenue in fiscal Q2 rose 8% year over year to $7.5 billion.

"The geography that is leading the way for NIKE right now is North America," explained Nike chief financial officer Matthew Friend in the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings call. He noted that the team's effort to reconnect with partners led to "over 20% wholesale growth in North America with meaningful growth coming from existing partners."

But the company still has some work to do with its direct-to-consumer business. Unfortunately, its wholesale strength was offset by weakness in the company's own channels. Nike Direct revenue fell 8% year over year to $4.6 billion, dragged down by a 14% decline in the brand's digital sales.

Another positive sign for the business is that Nike is keeping its supply chain disciplined despite the challenging sales environment. Inventories at the end of the second quarter stood at $7.7 billion, down 3% year over year.

By keeping inventory levels in check, Nike is better positioned to introduce fresh, innovative products without relying as heavily on margin-crushing promotions to clear out excess stock.

Profitability takes a hit

But there's still a lot of work to do in order for the company to see a benefit to its bottom line.

While the top-line stabilization and clean inventory position are steps in the right direction, the company's profitability went the other way.

Nike's gross margin decreased by 300 basis points year over year to 40.6%. Management attributed this severe compression primarily to higher tariffs in North America.

This margin pressure cascaded down the income statement, causing net income to plummet 32% year over year to $792 million. Accordingly, Nike's earnings per share also fell 32% to $0.53.

"NIKE is in the middle innings of our comeback," said Nike CEO Elliott Hill in the company's second-quarter earnings release. "We are making progress in the areas we prioritized first and remain confident in the actions we're taking to drive the long-term growth and profitability of our brands."

Hill added that the company is taking action by "realigning our teams, strengthening partner relationships, rebalancing our portfolio, and winning on the ground."

A compelling opportunity for patient investors

So, with sales barely growing and profits plunging, why consider buying the stock?

As of this writing, Nike trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 31. While that might not look like a deep-value bargain on the surface, it reflects depressed earnings that could rebound significantly if the company's turnaround gains traction.

Even more enticing is what investors get paid while they wait. Following the stock's steep decline, Nike's dividend yield has swelled to more than 3% as of this writing. That is an unusually high yield for a company that has increased its dividend payout for 24 consecutive years.

Turning around a massive, global brand takes time. The company's margin pressures are real, and the weakness in its digital sales channel will require deliberate effort from management. But the underlying brand remains incredibly powerful, and the resurgence in its wholesale business suggests that retail partners still want Nike products on their shelves.

So, is this a buy-the-dip moment for Nike stock? I think this might prove to be a good opportunity -- especially for investors who appreciate steady dividend income. While the comeback may not be a straight line, I believe buying a world-class brand at a multi-year low with a solid dividend has a good chance of working out nicely over the long haul.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.