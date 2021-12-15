Nike Stock: Be Wary of Valuation Expansion

Nike (NKE) needs no introduction. The company's brand is one of the most recognizable and valuable in the world, with practically everyone owning some of its products at some point in their lives.

NIKE's offerings can be broken down into six key categories: Running, NIKE Basketball, the Jordan Brand, Football (Soccer), Training, and Sportswear (its sports-inspired lifestyle products). The company is also involved in other sports and outdoor activities, though the above comprise the majority of its revenues.

Nike has historically rewarded its shareholders with hefty returns, primarily through consistent growth, as well as dividends.

Unfortunately, while Nike enjoys a great moat and is a cash machine likely to keep creating long-term value for shareholders, the stock's valuation has recently expanded to unappealing levels, in my view.

Recent Results, Capital Returns

In late September, Nike released its Q1 2022 results for the period ending August 31. Revenues were $12.2 billion, 16% higher year-over-year, or 12% higher, excluding currency-related effects.

In addition, the company achieved growth across all channels, with NIKE Direct (direct to consumer sales or DTC) expanding 25%. Net income came in at $1.87 billion or $1.16 per share, compared to $1.52 billion or $0.95 per share in the comparable period last year.

Gross margins expanded by 170 basis points to 46.5%, driven by a margin expansion following growth in DTC sales, a higher mix of full-price sales, and advantageous foreign currency exchange rates changes.

These were partially counterbalanced by elevated product costs mainly due to increased freight costs (i.e., the ongoing supply chain crisis).

In November, Nike hiked its DPS by 10.9% to a quarterly rate of $0.305, which marked its 20th annual consecutive dividend increase. The company has also been rewarding shareholders through stock buybacks. The company would repurchase around $5 billion worth of stock annually before the pandemic.

Buybacks slowed down last year, but they have gradually resumed. The company repurchased around $752 million last quarter.

Valuation

While Nike is a high-quality company that should keep dominating its industry for decades to come, I have become increasingly worried about the stock's valuation.

Nike is currently trading at a forward P/E of 47.9, which is too rich, in my view. For context, Nike shares have historically hovered at a forward P/E between 20 and 30. Hence, the recent expansion could potentially limit shareholders' total returns going forward.

The stock's current dividend yield stands at a meager 0.7%. Assuming buybacks were to resume to a run-rate of around $4 billion annually, that would translate to a "buyback yield" of just 1.5%.

Hence, investors are subject to rather light capital returns at the stock's current levels, which are not sufficient enough to counterbalance a potential valuation compression towards the stock's typical valuation levels.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Nike has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 18 Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months.

At $183.71, the average Nike price target implies 11.1% upside potential.

