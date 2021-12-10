Nike Stock: Any Growth Left for Sportswear Giant?

I am neutral on Nike (NKE) stock because the company's strong growth momentum and powerful global brand are offset by its rich valuation levels.

Nike is a leading American multinational designer, manufacturer, and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for a wide range of sports and outdoor activities. The company’s headquarters are based in Beaverton, Oregon. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

Nike is the world’s biggest supplier of athletic shoes and a major manufacturer of sporting goods with annual revenue amounting to $44.54 billion.

The company employs over 76,700 people across the world and is ranked 85th in the 2021 Fortune 500 list that highlights the largest American corporations by revenue.

The company markets its products under its own brand names, as well as Nike+, Air Jordan, Nike Pro, Nike Golf, Nike Blazers, Nike Dunk, Air Max, Nike Skateboarding, Nike CR7, Foamposite, and subsidiaries including the Converse and Jordan Brands. The company sponsors dozens of high-profile athletes around the world.

Recent Results

Nike reported its fiscal 2022 first quarter revenue of $12.2 billion, which shows an increase of 16% year-over-year. Its net income was $1.9 billion, an increase of 23%, as the company saw earnings of $1.16 per share, up 22%.

The revenues for the Nike brand segment amounted to $11.6 billion, showing an increase of 12% from the previous year on a currency-neutral basis. This was led by Nike Direct’s double-digit growth in North America, EMEA, and APLA.

Converse’s revenue amounted to $629 million, an increase of 7% on a currency-neutral basis. This was led by improved performance in Direct in North America and Europe.

Nike Direct sales saw a reported improvement of 28% and amounted to $4.7 billion. The brand’s digital sales saw an increase of 29%. The company’s gross margin also increased to 46.5%.

Nike reported its cash, cash equivalent and short-term investments were $13.7 billion, an increase of around $4.2 billion from last year due to the strong generation of cash flows that was partially offset by share repurchases and dividends.

The company attributed its strong performance in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 to its excellent relationships with customers, its continuous improvement, and adoption of digital technology.

Valuation Metrics

Nike stock looks richly valued at current levels. Its EV/EBITDA multiple is currently 33x, which is well above its five-year average of 22.9x.

Furthermore, its P/E ratio is 45.2x, which is also well above its five-year average of 31.7x.

That said, growth is expected to be strong over the next few years as revenue is expected to grow by 5.8% in 2022 and 14.6% in 2023, and normalized EPS are expected to grow by 34.2% in 2023.

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, Nike earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus based on 17 Buy ratings, three Hold ratings, and zero Sell ratings in the past three months.

Additionally, the average Nike price target of $181.53 puts the upside potential at 7.4%.

Summary and Conclusions

Nike is a fantastic company with one of the world’s premier brands. It is experiencing strong growth right now and Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on the stock here

That said, the stock price looks a little bit expensive here as the valuation multiple trades at a significant premium to the company’s five-year averages on both an EV/EBITDA and P/E basis.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

