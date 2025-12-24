Nike Rises About 5% As Apple's Tim Cook Increases Stake In Sports Retailer

(RTTNews) - Nike, Inc. (NKE) shares rose 4.86%, closing at $60.13, up $2.78, after news that Nike director and Apple CEO Tim Cook purchased approximately $2.95 million worth of Nike stock.

The stock opened near $57.50, reached an intraday high of about $60.80, and saw a low near $57.30, compared with a previous close of $57.35. NKE trades on the NYSE.

Tim Cook, who serves on Nike's board, acquired shares in the open market, increasing his stake and underscoring confidence in Nike's strategy and long-term potential.

Trading volume was elevated, reflecting investor interest following the insider purchase news. NKE's 52-week range recently spanned from lower levels earlier in the year toward the mid-$60s, with shares gaining support from the insider activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.