Nike Reports Earnings on Thursday. Here's What to Expect.

Wall Street’s consensus estimate for Nike’s fiscal second-quarter calls for earnings of 58 cents a share with revenue of $10.1 billion.

Wall Street’s consensus estimate for Nike’s fiscal second-quarter calls for earnings of 58 cents a share with revenue of $10.1 billion.

Nike is set to report fiscal second-quarter earnings after the market closes on Thursday. Shares of the athletic-apparel company have risen 33% in the trailing one-year period, outpacing he S&P 500 index’s 25% gains.

Most Wall Street analysts covering Nike (ticker: NKE) see more gains to come. Of the 35 analysts tracked by Bloomberg, 25 have bullish ratings, while only two have a Sell or equivalent rating.

One bull is Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Sam Poser, who has a Positive rating with a $106 price target. He urged investors to buy Nike stock, in a note on Monday, calling the company’s underlying momentum exceptionally strong.

He cited Nike’s digital prowess, its robust product pipeline, and improving speed-to-market capabilities, which will drive high-single-digit foreign exchange-neutral revenue growth and margin expansion “for the foreseeable future.”

Poser also likes incoming CEO John Donahoe, who is set to succeed Mark Parker in January. Donahoe “has the digital chops and brand knowledge to drive NKE’s next leg of growth,” he said.

Wall Street’s consensus estimate for Nike’s fiscal second-quarter calls for earnings of 58 cents a share with revenue of $10.1 billion.

Nike stock rose 1.1% to $98.81 on Monday, while the S&P 500 index was up 0.7%.

Write to Connor Smith at connor.smith@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.