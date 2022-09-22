Markets
Nike Reports After the Close on 9/29 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Nike (NYSE: NKE) NKE next earnings date is projected to be 9/29 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.93/share on $12.31 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Nike earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q4 2022 6/27/2022 0.990
Q3 2022 3/21/2022 0.870
Q2 2022 12/20/2021 0.830
Q1 2022 9/23/2021 1.160
Q4 2021 6/24/2021 0.930

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Nike has options available that expire September 30th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the NKE options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Nike's current dividend yield is 1.22%, with the following Nike Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

