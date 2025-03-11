Nike Reports After the Close on 3/20 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Nike (NYSE: NKE) NKE next earnings date is projected to be 3/20 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.28/share on $11.03 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Nike earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q2 2025 12/19/2024 0.780 Q1 2025 10/1/2024 0.700 Q4 2024 6/27/2024 0.990 Q3 2024 3/21/2024 0.770 Q2 2024 12/21/2023 1.030

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Nike has options available that expire March 21th.

Nike's current dividend yield is 2.09%, with the following Nike Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

