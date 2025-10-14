Nike Renames Beaverton Headquarters To Honor Co-Founder Phil Knight

Markets
(RTTNews) - Nike (NKE) has renamed its 400-acre World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, to the Philip H. Knight Campus - PHK, paying tribute to its co-founder and first employee.

The move celebrates Knight's legacy and the entrepreneurial spirit he instilled in the company, one defined by boldness, creativity, and belief in possibility.

Elliott Hill, President and CEO of Nike, described the renaming as more than symbolic, calling it a reminder of Knight's enduring influence and the power of belief turned into action.

The Beaverton campus, inspired by classic college architecture, first opened in 1990 with six buildings named after athletes. As Nike expanded, the campus grew to include facilities named after sports icons like Mia Hamm and Ken Griffey Jr. Its latest additions include the LeBron James Innovation Center and the Serena Williams Building.

Now spanning over 40 buildings, Nike's global network also includes offices in the Netherlands, China, and Boston. The company plans to host a celebration honoring Knight in spring 2026.

Tuesday, NKE closed at $67.64, up 0.39%, and is currently trading after hours at $67.70, up 0.09% on the NYSE.

