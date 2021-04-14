Markets
NKE

'Nike Refurbished' To Help Reduce Its Waste Footprint

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nike Inc. (NKE) has launched Nike Refurbished, a program to refurbish sneakers and put them back on sale with lower price tags. An attempt by the sports footwear and apparel giant to reduce consumer waste and its negative impact on the environment.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it would tidy up a shoe which is returned, and categorize them under three categories-- like-new, gently worn, and cosmetically flawed. The company will resell them at "a great value for consumers" at certain Nike stores. To qualify for refurbishment, a shopper needs to need to be return a pair of shoes to Nike stores within 60 days of purchase.

Nike said its team uses a number of different products and tools to return shoes to as close to new condition as possible. Once the shoes land back in a Nike store, the price is based on footwear type and condition grade. Nike Refurbished footwear is also covered by Nike's 60-day wear test.

Nike Refurbished will be available at launch in up to 15 U.S. Nike stores. The company plans to extend the refurbishing initiative to other markets as well.

Refurbishing returned sneakers will reduce a significant amount of landfill waste and save environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular