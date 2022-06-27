Commodities
Nike quarterly revenue beats on athletic wear demand

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nike Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, benefiting from strong demand for its athletic apparel and sneakers in North America and Europe.

June 27 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, benefiting from strong demand for its athletic apparel and sneakers in North America and Europe.

The company's shares rose 2.3% to $113.12 after the bell and Nike also announced a new $18 billion class B stock repurchase plan.

Affluent Americans remain largely unaffected by decades-high inflation and are splurging on higher-priced products, helping Nike maintain a pandemic-induced boom in athletic wear sales.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.23 billion, compared with estimates of $12.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nike's net income fell to $1.44 billion, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $1.51 billion, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.



