Nike quarterly profit falls as costs soar
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N reported a decline in its quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs and a stronger dollar.
The company's shares, one of the worst performing Dow components so far this year, fell 2.3% in extended trading.
Elevated freight costs due to a global supply chain crunch are weighing on the company's bottom line although it expects these supply snags to ease in the coming months.
Nike said costs rose 10% to $3.9 billion in the first quarter.
Major U.S. multinationals, including Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Coca-Cola Nike had said it expects foreign exchange headwinds of about 400 basis points to weigh on its full-year revenue outlook.
The company's net income fell to $1.47 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the first quarter ended August 31, from $1.87 billion, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.
