Nike quarterly profit falls as costs soar

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N reported a decline in its quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs and a stronger dollar.

The company's shares, one of the worst performing Dow components so far this year, fell 2.3% in extended trading.

Elevated freight costs due to a global supply chain crunch are weighing on the company's bottom line although it expects these supply snags to ease in the coming months.

Nike said costs rose 10% to $3.9 billion in the first quarter.